Thinking of buying Sony headphones? Here's why the WH-1000XM5 deserves a closer look in 2026

For someone spending time on the Metro, taking regular flights or working between home and office, these headphones cover most everyday listening needs without demanding the latest model. Sony's claimed 30-hour battery life adds to their appeal. The deciding factor is how much less they cost than the XM6, alongside the warranty offered with the UAE version.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are still worth considering in 2026, even with the newer WH-1000XM6 competing for attention. Their combination of effective noise cancellation, detailed sound and reliable call performance makes them a particularly sensible option for UAE commuters and frequent travellers.

Key facts

Bottom line: A capable premium headphone that makes particular sense when discounted against the WH-1000XM6.

What you get

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is a pair of wireless over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity and a closed-back design. Each earcup contains a 30mm driver, while the headphones weigh approximately 250g, according to Sony's official specifications.

Sony uses eight microphones for its noise-cancelling system, alongside an Integrated Processor V1 and HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. An automatic optimiser adjusts noise-cancelling performance according to wearing conditions and the surrounding environment.

Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours with noise cancellation switched on, increasing to 40 hours with the feature disabled. Sony also specifies approximately 3min charge for 3hours play. With a compatible USB Power Delivery adapter, a three-minute charge can provide up to three hours of playback.

The headphones support Sony's LDAC Bluetooth codec, alongside AAC and SBC, and include DSEE Extreme processing for compressed audio. A companion app provides equaliser settings and listening controls. Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity allows pairing with two devices simultaneously.

Touch controls on the right earcup handle playback and volume, while a physical button switches between noise cancellation and ambient sound. Wearing detection pauses playback when the headphones are removed. Speak-to-Chat can also interrupt music automatically when the wearer begins speaking.