Thinking of buying Sony headphones? Here's why the WH-1000XM5 deserves a closer look in 2026

From Metro commutes to long flights, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphone still delivers in 2026
Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are still worth considering in 2026, even with the newer WH-1000XM6 competing for attention. Their combination of effective noise cancellation, detailed sound and reliable call performance makes them a particularly sensible option for UAE commuters and frequent travellers.
For someone spending time on the Metro, taking regular flights or working between home and office, these headphones cover most everyday listening needs without demanding the latest model. Sony's claimed 30-hour battery life adds to their appeal. The deciding factor is how much less they cost than the XM6, alongside the warranty offered with the UAE version.
Best for: Metro commuters, frequent flyers, hybrid workers and everyday music listening
Bottom line: A capable premium headphone that makes particular sense when discounted against the WH-1000XM6.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 is a pair of wireless over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity and a closed-back design. Each earcup contains a 30mm driver, while the headphones weigh approximately 250g, according to Sony's official specifications.
Sony uses eight microphones for its noise-cancelling system, alongside an Integrated Processor V1 and HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. An automatic optimiser adjusts noise-cancelling performance according to wearing conditions and the surrounding environment.
Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours with noise cancellation switched on, increasing to 40 hours with the feature disabled. Sony also specifies approximately 3min charge for 3hours play. With a compatible USB Power Delivery adapter, a three-minute charge can provide up to three hours of playback.
The headphones support Sony's LDAC Bluetooth codec, alongside AAC and SBC, and include DSEE Extreme processing for compressed audio. A companion app provides equaliser settings and listening controls. Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity allows pairing with two devices simultaneously.
Touch controls on the right earcup handle playback and volume, while a physical button switches between noise cancellation and ambient sound. Wearing detection pauses playback when the headphones are removed. Speak-to-Chat can also interrupt music automatically when the wearer begins speaking.
Sony supplies a carrying case, USB charging cable and detachable audio cable. The earcups swivel flat for storage but do not fold inward. The Silver UAE-version listing also advertises a one-year warranty.
Noise cancellation remains the strongest reason to consider the WH-1000XM5. Independent testing by RTINGS describes its noise isolation as outstanding, particularly against low-frequency engine noise and surrounding conversations. That makes it well suited to Metro journeys, aircraft cabins and shared offices. It reduces background sound substantially, although important announcements still deserve attention.
Sound quality is another strength. RTINGS reports a warm presentation, with prominent bass, accurate stereo positioning and low distortion. Music has satisfying weight, while podcasts and spoken content remain easy to follow. Listeners who prefer a more neutral balance can adjust the equaliser.
For work calls, Sony's four beamforming microphones and voice-processing technology help separate speech from background noise. RTINGS found good microphone clarity, although particularly loud, sustained sounds can affect voice pickup. A quiet office or apartment remains the better setting for important meetings.
Comfort depends on fit. The lightweight construction and soft ear cushions suit extended listening, but RTINGS notes that the headband can create pressure for people with smaller heads. In UAE's hotter months, over-ear headphones are generally more practical in air-conditioned transport and offices than during prolonged outdoor walks.
The newer WH-1000XM6 improves noise cancellation and introduces a foldable design, according to RTINGS. Still, the XM5 delivers much of the experience that matters for everyday use
Effective noise cancellation: Strong reduction of engine rumble and everyday background conversations, supported by independent RTINGS testing.
Useful battery endurance: Up to 30 hours with ANC enabled under Sony's specified conditions, suitable for commuting and long flights.
Clear calls and multipoint connectivity: Four beamforming microphones and simultaneous connections to two devices make switching between phone and laptop convenient.
Practical listening controls: Wearing detection, Speak-to-Chat and Quick Attention help manage conversations without repeatedly removing the headphones.
The WH-1000XM5 makes particular sense for UAE residents who regularly use public transport, travel internationally or need one pair of headphones for music and professional calls. Its noise cancellation and battery endurance remain competitive for these situations.
The XM5 is an appealing purchase when its current price provides a worthwhile saving over the newer model. Confirm the UAE warranty terms before ordering.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 has aged well. Its noise cancellation remains highly capable, its sound quality is enjoyable across different types of music, and its microphone system is suitable for regular calls. The combination makes it a practical companion for Metro journeys, office work and flights.
Sony's 30-hour battery specification remains competitive, although actual endurance depends on settings. The advertised UAE one-year warranty adds another consideration.
For shoppers who find a meaningful saving on the XM5, there is still a convincing case for choosing it in 2026.
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