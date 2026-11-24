Differences need not become divisions when we make room for dialogue and understanding
I have always believed that there is no problem that cannot be eased, if not resolved, through dialogue. Yet, it is surprising how often perfectly manageable differences evolve into heated arguments, prolonged misunderstandings and, sometimes, lifelong bitterness. More often than not, the problem is not the issue itself but our unwillingness to sit across from one another, listen and make an honest attempt to understand.
Why is it that we find it so difficult to lend someone a listening ear? Why do we attach so much importance to being right that we lose sight of what really matters? I have often wondered why acknowledging another person’s point of view is perceived as a sign of weakness, or why giving in on a matter is sometimes mistaken for losing an argument. Surely, relationships and peace of mind are worth far more than the temporary satisfaction of having the last word!
One of the most underrated qualities in human relationships is the ability to listen without immediately preparing a response. Listening is not merely waiting for the other person to finish speaking so that we can put forward our argument. It is about the willingness to absorb what is being said, appreciate the emotions behind the words and consider the possibility that there may be another side to the story. We do not necessarily have to agree with someone to understand where they are coming from.
There is also immense strength in being the first to initiate a conversation. We often wait for the other person to make the first move, apologise or acknowledge their part in the disagreement. Meanwhile, the silence grows, assumptions take root and emotional distances widen. In particularly tense situations, beginning a conversation with a simple apology can work wonders. An apology does not always mean accepting complete responsibility for what went wrong. Sometimes, it simply communicates that the relationship matters more than the disagreement. The words, ‘I am sorry that things have reached this point. Can we talk?’ can open doors that prolonged silence keeps firmly shut.
Of course, resolving differences becomes considerably harder when third parties decide to involve themselves, not to facilitate reconciliation but to aggravate the situation. We have all encountered people who seem to thrive on discord, adding fuel to an already burning fire. They may selectively share information, twist facts, exaggerate conversations or present different versions of the same incident to different people. Before long, two individuals who could have resolved their differences through a simple conversation find themselves estranged, with mistrust replacing goodwill. There is a world of difference between being a mediator and being an instigator. A genuine mediator seeks clarity, encourages both sides to communicate and helps people find common ground. An instigator thrives on division
Perhaps we also need to remind ourselves that disagreements are an inevitable part of life. Families, friendships, workplaces and communities bring together people with different experiences, expectations, temperaments and opinions. Differences are not necessarily unhealthy. In fact, respectful disagreements can challenge our assumptions and help us grow. What matters is how we handle them. We can disagree without being disrespectful, assert ourselves without being abrasive and stand by our convictions without belittling someone else’s.
In our increasingly connected world, it is ironic that meaningful communication seems to be becoming more difficult. A hurried message, a misunderstood text or an impulsive response on a digital platform can create unnecessary complications. Sometimes, a telephone call or a face-to-face conversation can accomplish what dozens of messages cannot. Tone, expression and the simple human warmth of a conversation can make all the difference.
Ultimately, life becomes so much more pleasant when we stop treating every disagreement as a battle to be won. Not every issue requires a winner and a loser. Some require a little patience, some require an honest apology, and many simply require two people willing to listen.
We may not always be able to control how another person responds, but we can certainly choose how we approach a difficult conversation. We can choose kindness over confrontation, curiosity over assumption and understanding over ego.
Perhaps the most important lesson is that differences need not become divisions. It takes very little to start an argument, but considerable maturity to end one. Before allowing a misunderstanding to become a permanent divide, perhaps we should pause, take a breath and make that first attempt to reach out. After all, sometimes the most meaningful words in a difficult situation are simply, ‘Let us talk.’
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE