The world may end not with a bang, but with a quarrel

If machines can supply answers instantly, the value of an education can no longer lie simply in knowing the answers. It must lie in knowing which questions to ask, whether an answer makes sense, whether it is ethical and, perhaps most important, when not to trust it. The students I have described, who stand up politely and argue their point, are exactly the ones who will question a machine’s answer, provided we keep teaching them that they have the right and the responsibility to do so. They also need to know when to put the technology aside and think for themselves.