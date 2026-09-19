The future of higher education is augmented intelligence

Universities must teach students to harness technology without surrendering human judgment
Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how we learn, work, communicate and make decisions. Yet the most important question is not how much human activity AI can replace. It is how effectively AI can augment human capability.
This distinction matters.
The more meaningful interpretation of AI in education is not simply Artificial Intelligence, but Augmented Intelligence: bringing together the knowledge, judgment, creativity and experience of people with the speed, analytical power and capabilities of intelligent systems.
The objective should not be to diminish the human role, but to strengthen it. This has profound implications for higher education.
Universities have never existed simply to transmit knowledge. Their larger responsibility is to develop people who can think critically, exercise judgment, communicate effectively, collaborate with others, solve problems and adapt to circumstances that cannot always be anticipated.
As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly capable, these human qualities become more important, not less.
Tomorrow’s graduates will enter workplaces where AI can analyse vast amounts of information, recognise patterns, generate alternatives, automate routine activities and support decisions within seconds. Yet determining which questions should be asked, whether an answer is credible, how a decision affects people, and ultimately what should be done will continue to require human judgment and responsibility.
This is why the discussion about AI in education must move beyond whether students should or should not use generative AI. The more important question is: How do we prepare students to think and work effectively alongside intelligent systems without surrendering their own capacity to think?
That requires changes in curricula, teaching, assessment and institutional culture.
Students need opportunities to work with AI while learning to challenge its outputs, verify information, recognise limitations and bias, understand ethical implications, and decide when technology should, and should not, influence a decision.
At the same time, universities must place even greater emphasis on capabilities that make us distinctly human: curiosity, empathy, creativity, leadership, communication, teamwork, ethical reasoning and independent judgment.
But universities cannot credibly prepare students for an AI-augmented world if they themselves continue to operate in traditional ways. We must become laboratories for the future we are asking our students to enter.
This thinking has led the American University of Ras Al Khaimah to introduce AURAK Augmented Intelligence, an institutional initiative built around a simple principle: AI should become an assistant in our everyday work, helping our people perform better rather than replacing the expertise they bring. We are therefore exploring how artificial intelligence can complement human expertise across the University - from administrative processes, data analysis and communication to student services, teaching and research.
This philosophy also extends to students. We want them not simply to study AI, but to experience an environment in which human and artificial intelligence increasingly work together.
The responsibility, however, extends beyond the University: we must also help disseminate the principles and practices of Augmented Intelligence across industry, government, education, healthcare, and the wider community, enabling every sector to harness human and artificial intelligence together to create greater productivity, innovation, and lasting societal impact.
That is particularly important because AI is evolving much faster than conventional curriculum-development cycles. The skills demanded by employers are changing rapidly, while professions themselves are being reshaped by technology.
Universities must therefore become more agile without compromising academic rigour.
This requires closer engagement with industry, greater experiential learning, continuous curriculum renewal, and opportunities for students to encounter AI within their own disciplines. Artificial intelligence cannot remain solely the domain of computer scientists.
An engineer, business graduate, architect, biotechnologist, psychologist or communications professional may use entirely different applications of AI, but each will increasingly need to understand how to work with intelligent systems responsibly and productively.
There is a broader lesson in this transformation.
Much of the public discussion surrounding AI has focused on what machines may eventually be able to do instead of people. Perhaps a more constructive question is what people will be able to achieve because increasingly capable machines are working alongside them.
Education will play a decisive role in determining the answer. The responsibility of universities is therefore not to resist technological change, nor to embrace it uncritically. It is to ensure that technology amplifies human potential while human judgment continues to guide its use.
The graduate of the AI era should neither compete with artificial intelligence nor depend unquestioningly upon it. The graduate we should aspire to develop is someone who knows how to think with AI without surrendering the responsibility to think for themselves.
That may ultimately be one of the most important capabilities higher education can cultivate in the age of artificial intelligence.
Professor Bassam Alameddine is President of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah