GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE launches digital work permit service for overseas recruitment

Employers can apply online to recruit workers from outside the country

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE launches new phase of streamlined, fully digital work permit services
UAE launches new phase of streamlined, fully digital work permit services
Supplied

Dubai: UAE employers seeking to recruit workers from abroad can obtain new work permits through a digital service designed to streamline overseas hiring procedures, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said.

The service allows establishments registered with the ministry to recruit and employ workers from outside the UAE in accordance with approved procedures and labour regulations.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Applications can be completed electronically, allowing employers to submit the required information and documents and complete the necessary procedures through the ministry’s digital channels.

Under UAE labour regulations, a work permit for recruiting a worker from outside the country is specifically designed for establishments registered with the ministry seeking to bring in overseas employees.

The ministry said the service forms part of efforts to simplify employment procedures and provide businesses with efficient digital channels for recruiting talent from international markets.

Employers are responsible for recruitment costs incurred in bringing workers from their home countries, as well as government employment fees, insurance, contributions and guarantees required under UAE legislation, according to MoHRE guidance.

The initiative also supports the UAE’s broader drive to digitise government services and reduce the time and administrative steps required for businesses to complete employment procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The number reached 123,388 women by the end of the first half of 2026, while more than 26,000 private-sector establishments have employed Emirati women.

71% of Emiratis working in private sector are women

2m read
Bill Gates has argued in an essay that AI could prove far more disruptive because it is capable of replacing human cognition itself.

Bill Gates warns AI could permanently wipe out jobs

4m read
The Dubai Weddings initiative has helped establish 1,411 families and supported thousands of young Emiratis.

Dubai Weddings expands support for Emirati families

2m read
More than 60,000 Emiratis benefit from career guidance

More than 60,000 Emiratis benefit from career guidance

1m read