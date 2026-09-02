Employers can apply online to recruit workers from outside the country
Dubai: UAE employers seeking to recruit workers from abroad can obtain new work permits through a digital service designed to streamline overseas hiring procedures, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said.
The service allows establishments registered with the ministry to recruit and employ workers from outside the UAE in accordance with approved procedures and labour regulations.
Applications can be completed electronically, allowing employers to submit the required information and documents and complete the necessary procedures through the ministry’s digital channels.
Under UAE labour regulations, a work permit for recruiting a worker from outside the country is specifically designed for establishments registered with the ministry seeking to bring in overseas employees.
The ministry said the service forms part of efforts to simplify employment procedures and provide businesses with efficient digital channels for recruiting talent from international markets.
Employers are responsible for recruitment costs incurred in bringing workers from their home countries, as well as government employment fees, insurance, contributions and guarantees required under UAE legislation, according to MoHRE guidance.
The initiative also supports the UAE’s broader drive to digitise government services and reduce the time and administrative steps required for businesses to complete employment procedures.