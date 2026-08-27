Bill Gates warns AI could permanently wipe out jobs, calls for ‘Human Reserved’ work

In a nearly 6,000-word essay published on his Gates Notes website, Gates said the transition could become “one of the most turbulent times in human history”, warning that governments and institutions have yet to develop an adequate plan for dealing with the upheaval.

During the Great Depression, US unemployment reached roughly 25 per cent before eventually falling as the economy recovered. Job losses caused by AI could be fundamentally different, he argues, because many of the positions eliminated may never return.

Gates gives healthcare as an example. A machine might eventually be perfectly capable of telling a patient that they have an incurable disease, but that does not necessarily mean society should allow it to do so.

Gates said his own financial interests do not alter that calculation, noting that proceeds from his investments, including those related to technology, will ultimately go to the Gates Foundation’s work tackling global inequality.

Gates’ central argument is not that AI should be abandoned. Rather, he believes governments are moving far too slowly to prepare for a technological transformation that is already under way.

Criminals and other malicious actors could use AI for cyberattacks and biological threats. Children could be affected by increasingly sophisticated AI relationships and interactions. And as models become more capable, Gates warns of the longer-term possibility of humans losing control over systems that begin acting contrary to their interests.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.