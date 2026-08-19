How to deactivate DEWA when moving out of a Dubai home

How Dubai tenants can deactivate DEWA, settle bills and secure refunds
Dubai: If you are moving out of a home in Dubai, you need to deactivate your DEWA electricity and water connection and settle your final bill before the tenancy can be fully closed.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) links its electricity and water deactivation service with the cancellation of the Ejari tenancy registration through the Dubai Land Department (DLD).
Here is everything tenants need to know about how to deactivate DEWA, pay the final bill, claim their security deposit refund and obtain a clearance certificate when moving out.
DEWA deactivates electricity and water services by linking the service with the Ejari cancellation process from RERA.
When the property owner requests to cancel the Ejari certificate, DEWA will proactively inform the tenant to proceed with electricity and water deactivation.
Once the tenant settles any outstanding balance and the final bill, a clearance certificate will be automatically shared with both the tenant and RERA. This allows the Ejari cancellation process to continue.
If a refund is applicable, it will also be processed proactively according to the refund method selected during the submission stage. The tenant does not need to submit a separate application for the refund.
This process applies only to Ejari cases for residential properties with a single premise number. For other cases, including businesses, property owners or Free Zone areas, the DEWA deactivation service can be requested through the DubaiNow app or DEWA’s digital channels.
Tenants can apply for DEWA deactivation online using their DEWA account or UAE Pass.
Log in to DEWA - Visit the DEWA website and select Consumer, then find Supply Management and select the Move-out option. Log in using your DEWA User ID or UAE Pass.
Select your DEWA account - Select the required DEWA Contract Account Number.
Pay any outstanding amount - Pay any outstanding bill amount on the account, if applicable.
4. Select your move-out date and time:
Select the date and time when you are moving out of the property.
Your electricity and water supply will be deactivated on the selected date and time, and the final meter readings will be taken. At this stage, you will also need to select your preferred method for receiving your security deposit refund.
The available refund methods are:
IBAN
Cheque
Transfer to another active account
5. Provide IBAN details if applicable
If you select a refund through IBAN, you must attach bank proof showing the IBAN number and beneficiary name. The bank beneficiary name must be identical to the customer name registered with DEWA.
A verification code will be sent to the registered email address and mobile number with DEWA when selecting an IBAN refund. Two different IBAN numbers cannot be included in the same DEWA electricity and water deactivation request submission.
If you request a refund through an alternative refund method, a verification code will be sent to the registered email address or mobile number with DEWA.
6. Submit the application - You will receive an SMS and email containing your request number. The final bill will be sent to your registered email address within 24 working hours. If you select a future move-out date, the final bill will be sent within 24 working hours of the selected move-out date.
Your DEWA security deposit will be adjusted against your final bill. If the final bill is higher than your security deposit, you will need to pay the outstanding amount.
If your security deposit is higher than the final bill, you will receive a refund through your selected method:
IBAN
Cheque
Transfer to another active DEWA account
The final bill amount is immediately due and should be paid immediately after receiving the final bill.
Electricity and water deactivation will take place within 24 working hours from the date and time selected by the customer.
The final bill will be sent by email and SMS within 24 working hours from the requested disconnection date and time.
Once the final bill has been settled, the clearance certificate will be sent automatically. The clearance certificate is also automatically shared with RERA as part of the linked Ejari cancellation process.
The charge for disconnecting electricity and water from small meters is Dh125.
The charge for disconnecting electricity and water from large meters is Dh300.
There is also a Dh10 knowledge fee and a Dh10 innovation fee.
Thukher and Sanad cardholders who are UAE nationals are entitled to a 50 per cent discount on the deactivation charges.
DEWA’s electricity and water deactivation service is available 24/7 through:
DEWA website: www.dewa.gov.ae
DEWA Smart App
DubaiNow App — for individuals only
DEWA Customer Care Centre: 04-6019999 through Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
What should tenants remember when moving out?
Before leaving your Dubai property, make sure you:
Submit the DEWA move-out request.
Select the correct DEWA Contract Account Number.
Choose your move-out date and time.
Select your preferred security deposit refund method.
Provide the required IBAN bank proof if requesting an IBAN refund.
Check and settle the final bill immediately after receiving it.
Keep the DEWA request number and final bill for your records.
Ensure the final bill is settled so the clearance certificate can be issued.
If your property is covered by the linked Ejari cancellation process, DEWA will automatically share the clearance certificate with RERA.