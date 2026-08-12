DEWA posts record H1 profit of Dh3.33b, revenue of Dh14.86b

“During the second quarter, clean energy accounted for 19.9 percent of total power generated. These results reflect the continued strength of Dubai’s economy, the resilience of DEWA’s business model and our commitment to sustainability, operational excellence and long-term shareholder value,” Al Tayer said.

DEWA reported EBITDA of Dh7.32 billion and operating profit of Dh4.07 billion, with all four measures — revenue, EBITDA, operating profit and net profit — reaching their highest levels for a first half.

Under its dividend policy, DEWA expects to pay a minimum annual dividend of Dh6.2 billion during the first five years starting from October 2022, with payments made semi-annually in April and October.

DEWA said it expects to distribute another Dh3.1 billion dividend in late October 2026 for the first half, subject to the necessary approvals.

The utility is also targeting desalinated water production capacity of 735 MIGD by 2030. About 308 MIGD is planned to use seawater reverse-osmosis technology powered by renewable energy.

By the end of 2030, DEWA plans to have more than 23 gigawatts of installed power generation capacity, of which about 8.3GW, or 36.1%, is expected to come from renewable sources.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.