New DEWA subsidiary will develop power and water projects worldwide
Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched DEWA International, a wholly owned independent subsidiary that will develop conventional and clean energy projects worldwide, marking a new phase in Dubai’s push to export its power and water infrastructure model to global markets.
The announcement was made by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, at Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters.
The move comes as global demand for energy and water infrastructure is expected to exceed $20 trillion by 2035, with governments and investors seeking large-scale projects that can support energy security, water resilience and the shift to cleaner power sources.
DEWA International will focus on power and water projects across global markets, using DEWA’s experience in project development, financing, planning, operations and maintenance. The company will work with governments, developers, investors and financial institutions on joint projects covering both conventional and renewable energy technologies.
Sheikh Ahmed said the launch marks a strategic step towards extending Dubai’s infrastructure model to international markets and strengthening the emirate’s position as a source of expertise in energy, water, sustainability and digital transformation.
Through its world-class infrastructure, particularly in the energy and water sectors, Dubai has firmly established itself as a leading international benchmark. Launching DEWA International marks a strategic step towards extending this successful model to global markets and further strengthening Dubai’s position as a source of knowledge and expertise in energy, water, sustainability and digital transformation
DEWA said the new subsidiary will allow the utility to build a global portfolio while opening new long-term growth opportunities outside Dubai.
Al Tayer said DEWA’s financial strength and operating model give it the capacity to expand internationally. In 2025, DEWA recorded revenue of Dh32.8 billion, while net profit after tax reached Dh9.06 billion.
“Now, we rank first globally in 13 key utility performance indicators and two regional benchmarks across generation, transmission, distribution and customer service. Our financial strength provides real strategic freedom: sustained revenue growth, strong margins and significant investing capacity,” said Al Tayer.
DEWA International will build on the authority’s experience across generation, transmission, distribution, customer services, photovoltaic solar, concentrated solar power, hydropower and data centres. DEWA has also adopted artificial intelligence and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across its value chain.
The authority has used the Independent Water and Power Producer model to attract international investors, structure bankable projects and deliver competitive tariffs. Its Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is one of its key international reference projects and is positioned by DEWA as a benchmark for utility-scale renewable deployment.
Al Tayer said the new company has already started identifying projects, building its pipeline and establishing partnership networks that will shape its global presence.
We will pursue opportunities globally, guided by value, partnerships and strategic fit. Our approach is phased and committed. We will begin where our relationships, knowledge and proximity provide a natural advantage, and we will expand progressively into other markets, building a truly global portfolio across conventional and renewable energy technologies in both power and water
Al Tayer said DEWA International would bring the authority’s full set of capabilities to international markets, including project structuring, governance, risk allocation and execution.
“We invite partners not only to be part of the journey, but to co-develop and co-invest in projects globally,” he said.