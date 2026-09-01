Teaching children to be human in the age of AI

These seemingly ordinary experiences are powerful lessons in humanity. They teach children to read facial expressions, interpret emotions, negotiate differences, wait their turn, apologise, forgive and understand perspectives different from their own. No algorithm can fully replicate the richness of these experiences. This is why boundaries around devices matter. Technology should not quietly consume the time that children need for relationships, play, reflection and conversation. Families need clear and consistent expectations around screen use, particularly during meals, family time and before bedtime. The objective is not to make children fearful of technology, but to ensure that technology does not become the default answer to boredom, loneliness or discomfort.