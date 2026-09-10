Five digital safety lessons every child needs

Teach children that their school laptop is a trusted insider on the school district’s entire network. If they download an unauthorised browser extension, click a suspicious link in an email, or disable built-in security features to access an unapproved game, they could accidentally let malware bypass the school’s firewall. Make sure they know the phrase “verify before you click” and establish a rule that any digital prompt asking them to allow configuration changes, download a profile, or grant admin access requires an adult’s approval first.