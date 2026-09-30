Teaching the future: Why teachers matter more than ever

If we expect teachers to shape the future, however, we must also prepare them for it. Professional development can no longer be viewed as an occasional workshop or an annual requirement to be completed. It must be embedded in the culture of every school. Teachers need opportunities to continually develop their understanding of artificial intelligence, digital learning, inclusion, safeguarding, wellbeing, assessment and personalised learning, while also reflecting on the changing needs of children and society. The question schools should continually ask is not just what students need to learn, but what their teachers need to learn to help them thrive.