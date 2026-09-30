Teaching the future: Why teachers matter more than ever

Technology can transform learning, but it cannot replace the human connection
Every generation carries a responsibility that cannot be outsourced: to prepare the next generation for the world that awaits them. Few professions carry greater significance in fulfilling that responsibility than teaching. The role of the teacher has never been more profound. Children spend a substantial part of their formative years in school, and the influence of teachers extends well beyond the subjects they teach. Teachers shape attitudes, nurture curiosity, build confidence and help young people develop the resilience, empathy and critical thinking they need to navigate an increasingly complex world. In many ways, they are helping prepare children for a future that even they cannot fully predict.
The challenge today is very different from that of previous generations. Artificial intelligence, rapid technological advancement, changing workplaces and evolving social realities are transforming the world at an extraordinary pace. Knowledge is now available at the touch of a screen, making the teacher’s role less about simply transmitting information and more about helping students make sense of it, question it and use it responsibly. Technology can support learning, but it cannot replace the human connection at its heart. A screen cannot always recognise when a child has lost confidence, is struggling silently or simply needs someone to believe in them. A teacher can!
If we expect teachers to shape the future, however, we must also prepare them for it. Professional development can no longer be viewed as an occasional workshop or an annual requirement to be completed. It must be embedded in the culture of every school. Teachers need opportunities to continually develop their understanding of artificial intelligence, digital learning, inclusion, safeguarding, wellbeing, assessment and personalised learning, while also reflecting on the changing needs of children and society. The question schools should continually ask is not just what students need to learn, but what their teachers need to learn to help them thrive.
This is where the role of education authorities and school inspection becomes particularly meaningful. In Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) have played an important role in helping schools maintain a professional, reflective and growth-oriented culture. The inspection process gives schools an opportunity to step back from the demands of everyday school life, examine their practices, recognise their strengths and identify areas where they can improve.
A meaningful inspection is much more than an evaluation at a particular point in time. It encourages schools to reflect on the quality of teaching and learning, student and staff wellbeing, leadership, inclusion and the overall climate and culture of the institution. In that sense, it becomes a valuable professional exercise that helps schools remain purposeful, accountable and committed to continuous improvement.
There are few places in the world that lead education with the same sense of direction and commitment to future readiness that Dubai has demonstrated. As inspection practices evolve, schools naturally prepare for inspections. Evidence is gathered, practices are reviewed and teams reflect on their work. But the real value lies in ensuring that this reflection does not happen only when an inspection is approaching. This is where an inspection with a 24 hour prior notice makes perfect sense. The ultimate goal is to create schools where professional learning, self-evaluation and improvement are part of everyday practice.
This is particularly important because the best teachers are themselves lifelong learners. They understand that teaching is not a profession one masters once and for all. Every new cohort of students brings different needs, every technological development presents new possibilities and every change in society requires educators to rethink how they prepare young people for the world ahead. The teacher of the future will need to be more than a subject expert. They will need to be a mentor, facilitator, role model, critical thinker and thoughtful user of technology, knowing when innovation can enhance learning and when human interaction matters more.
Perhaps this is what makes teaching such a noble profession. Its impact is not always immediate, measurable or visible. A teacher may never know the full extent of their influence. Students may forget the details of a particular lesson or examination, but remember the teacher who encouraged them when they doubted themselves, challenged them to think differently or showed them kindness at a difficult moment. Those seemingly small interactions can influence choices, build character and sometimes change the trajectory of a life.
We often speak about preparing children for the future. Perhaps we need to speak with equal urgency about preparing the people who will prepare them. If we want young people who are confident, compassionate, resilient and ready to navigate an uncertain future, we must ensure that their teachers are equipped, supported and continually encouraged to grow. Technology will undoubtedly transform education. Curricula will evolve, classrooms will look different and the skills required for the workplace will continue to change. Yet education will remain, at its core, a deeply human endeavour. And at the centre of that endeavour will still be the teacher.
The future may belong to those who can harness technology, but it will be shaped by those who understand people. That is why teachers matter more than ever.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE