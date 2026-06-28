What’s missing in relationships these days?

Many of us are physically together but mentally elsewhere. Conversations compete with notifications. Family dinners compete with screens. Consider a scene that has become increasingly familiar. You are trying to have a meaningful conversation with someone - a spouse, a friend, a child, or a colleague. They are scrolling endlessly through social media, their eyes fixed on the screen, occasionally nodding at the appropriate moments to signal that they are listening. Yet you know they have not truly heard a word you said. The conversation continues, but the connection does not.