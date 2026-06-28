What’s missing in relationships these days?

Technology has made communication easier, but genuine connection requires much more
We live in an age where staying connected has never been easier. A message can travel across continents in seconds. Video calls bridge geographical distances. Social media keeps us informed about the lives of hundreds of people with a simple swipe of a finger. Yet, despite unprecedented connectivity, many people feel increasingly disconnected.
Relationships today appear more fragile than ever. Friendships fade quickly. Marriages struggle under mounting pressures. Family ties often become transactional. Even among those who spend significant time together, loneliness is becoming an increasingly common experience. The question is worth asking: What is missing? Perhaps the answer lies not in what we are doing, but in what we have stopped doing.
The first casualty of modern relationships is presence.
Many of us are physically together but mentally elsewhere. Conversations compete with notifications. Family dinners compete with screens. Consider a scene that has become increasingly familiar. You are trying to have a meaningful conversation with someone - a spouse, a friend, a child, or a colleague. They are scrolling endlessly through social media, their eyes fixed on the screen, occasionally nodding at the appropriate moments to signal that they are listening. Yet you know they have not truly heard a word you said. The conversation continues, but the connection does not.
Doomscrolling has created a strange illusion of attentiveness. We are present in body but absent in mind. We hear without listening, respond without understanding, and communicate without connecting. To feel valued, people need more than a nod of acknowledgement. They need to know they are being seen, heard, and understood. Genuine listening is one of the greatest gifts we can offer another person, yet it has become increasingly rare in a world designed to fragment our attention.
Relationships flourish when people feel valued, heard, and understood. Yet this does not happen by accident in an age of constant digital distraction. A conscious effort must be made to disconnect from our devices and engage fully in the conversations that matter. In my home, everyone follows the rule of not bringing their phone to the dinner table or the TV lounge.
Another missing ingredient is patience.
We live in a culture that celebrates immediacy. Food is delivered in minutes. Entertainment is available on demand. Information arrives instantly. Gradually, this expectation of instant gratification has seeped into our relationships. When misunderstandings arise, many people walk away before working through them. When friendships become inconvenient, they are quietly abandoned. When differences emerge, they are viewed as incompatibilities rather than opportunities for growth. Relationships are not built through perfect moments. They are built through imperfect moments handled with grace.
Another quality that seems increasingly scarce is tolerance.
Somewhere along the way, many people have begun to expect others to think, behave, and respond exactly as they do. Yet every meaningful relationship requires accepting that people are different. Different personalities. Different habits. Different opinions. Different ways of expressing care.
Closely connected to tolerance is the fading art of forgiveness.
Relationships inevitably involve disappointment. Words spoken in haste. Expectations unmet. Mistakes made. No friendship, marriage, or family bond can survive without the willingness to forgive and begin again. Yet today’s culture often encourages people to protect themselves by distancing rather than repairing. While boundaries are important, so too is the ability to extend grace. Not every disagreement should become a departure, and not every disappointment should become a reason to walk away.
Perhaps what is missing most is the understanding that relationships require effort.
We invest years developing our careers, pursuing qualifications, and achieving professional success. Yet we sometimes expect relationships to flourish without similar investment. Strong relationships do not happen by accident. They require time, intentionality, sacrifice, consistency, and a willingness to put another person’s needs alongside our own. The irony is that while technology has made communication easier, it has not made connection easier. Communication is the exchange of information. Connection is the exchange of understanding.
The truth is that what sustains relationships has not changed over generations. People still long to feel respected, appreciated, trusted, valued, and loved. They still seek companionship, understanding, and belonging. The fundamentals remain timeless.
Presence. Patience. Tolerance. Forgiveness.
These qualities may not trend on social media, but they remain the foundation upon which every lasting relationship is built. In a world obsessed with finding the right people, perhaps we should spend more time becoming the right people. If relationships are to thrive in the digital age, we must make a conscious choice to occasionally disconnect from our devices so that we can reconnect with the people who matter most. After all, relationships grow not through proximity, but through presence.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE