In a world of followers, we must value real friends

The strongest bonds are built not on demands or scorekeeping, but on trust and space
We live in an age of unprecedented connectivity, yet many people feel more disconnected than ever. We can communicate instantly across continents, share our lives with hundreds of people online, and remain constantly connected through our devices. Yet genuine friendship appears to be becoming increasingly rare.
Perhaps the problem is that we have confused communication with connection. True friendship has never been about the frequency of contact. It has always been about trust, understanding, and the quiet confidence that someone will be there when it matters most. One of the greatest misconceptions about friendship today is that the more we expect from our friends, the stronger the friendship becomes. In reality, friendships often begin to weaken when expectations become excessive. If one person is expected to give endlessly, resentment follows. If one friend constantly demands attention, validation, or reassurance, the friendship becomes exhausting rather than enriching.
The healthiest friendships are not maintained through scorekeeping. They are not built on keeping track of who called first, who texted last, who remembered every birthday, or who made the greater effort. The moment friendship becomes an exercise in accounting, it begins to lose its essence. The strongest friendships are built on goodwill rather than obligation.
Equally important is the recognition that every individual needs space. Good friends understand that life happens. Careers demand attention. Families require care. Responsibilities multiply. There may be periods when communication becomes infrequent and opportunities to meet become scarce. Yet genuine friendship survives these seasons.
In fact, some of the best friendships are those where months, even years may pass without regular contact, yet when friends meet again, they simply pick up where they left off. There is no guilt, no resentment, and no lengthy explanation required. There is only the reassuring certainty that the friendship remains intact.
Such friendships thrive because they are built on acceptance rather than expectation. They allow people the freedom to be themselves. Compromise and accommodation are part of any meaningful friendship, but there is a significant difference between adjusting for a friend and changing yourself to please one. The former strengthens a friendship; the latter often leads to frustration and emotional distance.
True friends accept one another as they are. The hope, comfort, and assurance that long-standing friendships bring to our lives are priceless. There is something deeply reassuring about knowing that there are people who have witnessed your successes and failures, your strengths and weaknesses, your joys and disappointments, and who continue to stand beside you through the passing years.
Such friendships become anchors in an increasingly uncertain world. This is why we must teach our children an important lesson: invest in friends, not popularity.
In a world obsessed with followers, likes, views, streaks, and virtual validation, young people need to understand that a million online connections can never replace a handful of genuine friends. The friendships that sustain us through life’s challenges are not built through algorithms. They are built through shared experiences, trust, loyalty, forgiveness, and time.
People are naturally drawn to those who trust generously and forgive easily. The friendships that endure are those where mistakes are overlooked, forgotten birthdays are forgiven, intentions are not constantly questioned, and loyalty is measured over years rather than moments. In a culture that increasingly encourages self-promotion, perhaps the secret to lasting friendship is surprisingly simple: give without keeping count, trust without demanding constant proof, allow others the freedom to be themselves, and protect your own individuality in the process.
The friendships that endure are rarely the most demanding. They are the ones that offer the greatest freedom, the deepest trust, and the quiet assurance that no matter how much time passes, the connection remains. And in the end, that assurance may be one of life’s greatest blessings.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE