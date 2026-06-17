In a world of followers, we must value real friends

Perhaps the problem is that we have confused communication with connection. True friendship has never been about the frequency of contact. It has always been about trust, understanding, and the quiet confidence that someone will be there when it matters most. One of the greatest misconceptions about friendship today is that the more we expect from our friends, the stronger the friendship becomes. In reality, friendships often begin to weaken when expectations become excessive. If one person is expected to give endlessly, resentment follows. If one friend constantly demands attention, validation, or reassurance, the friendship becomes exhausting rather than enriching.