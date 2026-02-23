The curious arithmetic of friendship: Why the numbers always change

As children, friends were plentiful and provisional. We collected them like marbles — on the playground, in the bus, outside tuition classes. Today’s best friend might have been tomorrow’s sworn enemy, only to be reclaimed by lunchtime. Friendships multiplied through childhood and early teens, fuelled by proximity and shared boredom — and if you had a tennis ball, a rubber ball, a football, or a cricket bat, you were instantly friend material. We shared tiffin, swapped notes, and sometimes drank from each other’s water bottles. Every small act — lending a pencil, defending someone in a scuffle, laughing at the same silly joke — was a bond forged, a story in the making.