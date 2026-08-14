How Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland’s unspoken father-son bond was the MCU’s heart — and it broke

Spider-Man: Far From Home understood this immediately. Peter isn't ready to be Iron Man's successor because nobody is ready to inherit grief dressed up as a mantle. He spends the film in Tony's shadow, wearing his sunglasses, hearing his voice through an AI, trying to figure out where the mentor ends and the boy begins. No Way Home pushes it further: Peter loses May too, and chooses, devastatingly, to erase himself from the memory of everyone who loves him rather than let his grief endanger them. It's an echo of Tony's own instinct to protect the world by removing himself from it.