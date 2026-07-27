UAE fans can see Marvel’s web-slinging superhero on July 29 at Reel Cinemas Dubai Mall
Dubai: Spider-Man fans in the UAE will have the chance to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day a full day before its regional release when Reel Cinemas hosts an exclusive dawn fan screening at Dubai Mall on July 29.
The special screening, which begins with doors opening at 7am, is set to be the earliest public showing of the film in the region. Alongside the screening, moviegoers can take part in trivia sessions, giveaways and other fan experiences.
Ahead of the exclusive event, Spider-Man: Brand New Day took over the Burj Khalifa with a promotional display, lighting up the world's tallest building with footage of Marvel's web-slinging superhero. The display marked the film's arrival in Dubai ahead of its regional release.
The film follows the global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and marks the next chapter in Peter Parker's story.
Set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new film follows Peter Parker as he adjusts to life after choosing to erase himself from the memories of those closest to him.
Living alone in New York, Peter devotes himself entirely to protecting the city as Spider-Man. As the demands of crime-fighting intensify, he begins experiencing a mysterious physical transformation while confronting a powerful new threat emerging across the city.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, based on the Marvel comic book characters created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.
The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.
The exclusive Dubai screening comes ahead of the film's wider regional release, giving UAE audiences an opportunity to be among the first to see the latest instalment in the Spider-Man franchise.