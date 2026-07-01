From family-friendly adventures and fantasy epics to superhero blockbusters
Dubai: July is shaping up to be a busy month for cinema lovers in the UAE, with major Hollywood releases, highly anticipated regional films and family-friendly favourites arriving on the big screen. Whether you’re planning a movie night with friends or looking for entertainment during the summer holidays, here’s a look at some of the biggest films coming to UAE cinemas this month.
Language: English
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family
One of the first major family releases of the summer, Minions & Monsters brings back the beloved yellow troublemakers in a new adventure filled with comedy, chaos and colourful animation. The film follows the Minions as they find themselves navigating a world of larger-than-life creatures and unexpected challenges, delivering the humour and heart that have made the franchise a global phenomenon. With schools closed for the summer, the film is expected to be a popular choice for families across the UAE.
Language: Tamil
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
Following the success of the original film, Gatta Kusthi 2 returns with a new chapter that blends sports, family dynamics and comedy. The sequel continues to explore themes of resilience, identity and relationships while maintaining the humour and action that resonated with audiences. The release is expected to attract strong interest from fans of Tamil cinema across the UAE.
Language: Telugu
Genre: Fantasy, Adventure, Action
One of the biggest regional releases of the month, Nagabandham combines mythology, fantasy and adventure on an epic scale. Inspired by ancient legends and folklore, the film follows a journey filled with mystery, supernatural elements and large-scale action sequences. With its ambitious storytelling and visual effects, the film aims to deliver a cinematic experience for audiences looking for fantasy and spectacle.
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Thriller, Drama
Malayalam thriller I, Nobody arrives in UAE cinemas this July, bringing a suspense-filled story centred around identity, secrets and human psychology. While details surrounding the plot remain limited, the film has already generated anticipation among fans of Malayalam cinema, which continues to enjoy a strong following in the UAE.
Language: English
Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy
Disney returns to the big screen with its live-action adaptation of Moana, one of the studio’s most beloved animated films. The story follows Moana as she embarks on a dangerous ocean journey to save her people while discovering her own identity and purpose. Combining music, adventure and visually stunning effects, the film is expected to become one of the biggest family releases of the summer.
Language: Tamil
Genre: Drama, Romance
Idhayam Murali joins July’s cinema lineup with a story centred around love, family and personal struggles. Blending emotional storytelling with contemporary themes, the film is expected to resonate with fans of Tamil cinema and audiences looking for character-driven narratives.
Language: English
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Epic
One of the year’s most anticipated releases, The Odyssey brings Homer’s legendary tale to the big screen in an epic adaptation. The film follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home, encountering mythical creatures, powerful enemies and personal challenges along the way. Combining large-scale storytelling with spectacular visuals, the film is expected to be one of the standout cinematic events of the summer.
Language: English
Genre: Action, Adventure, Superhero
Closing out the month is one of the most highly anticipated superhero films of the year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The latest instalment in the Spider-Man franchise follows Peter Parker as he embarks on a new chapter following the events of previous films. While plot details remain largely under wraps, anticipation for the film continues to grow among Marvel fans worldwide, making it one of the biggest blockbuster releases of the summer.
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