One of the first major family releases of the summer, Minions & Monsters brings back the beloved yellow troublemakers in a new adventure filled with comedy, chaos and colourful animation. The film follows the Minions as they find themselves navigating a world of larger-than-life creatures and unexpected challenges, delivering the humour and heart that have made the franchise a global phenomenon. With schools closed for the summer, the film is expected to be a popular choice for families across the UAE.