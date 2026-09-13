Are we always expected to give a response instantaneously?

In an age of instant communication, taking time to think can be a mark of wisdom
We live in an age of instant communication. An email can cross continents in seconds, a WhatsApp message can reach hundreds of people at once, and a response can be expected almost as soon as a message is sent. Somewhere along the way, however, speed has become synonymous with efficiency. The quicker we respond, the more responsive we are perceived to be. But should every message demand an immediate response? Over the years, I have noticed increasing levels of impatience and sometimes anxiety around communication. A message has barely been sent when the sender begins wondering why there has been no reply. A few hours of silence can be interpreted as indifference, avoidance or even disrespect.
Perhaps we need to remind ourselves that not every message deserves an instant answer. There was a time when communication moved at a very different pace. When letters travelled through the postal system, people routinely waited days, sometimes weeks, for a response. The recipient had time to read the letter carefully, reflect on what had been written, gather information and consider what needed to be said. The delay was not a failure of communication; it was simply part of the process.
That slower pace often created something we seem to be losing today - the space to think before we respond. Technology has undoubtedly transformed our lives for the better. Instant communication is invaluable when something is urgent. But when immediacy becomes the default expectation, we risk becoming a society that is increasingly quick to act and increasingly reluctant to pause. And there is a difference between being quick and being thoughtful. Consider an email from a parent raising a concern about their child. Or a colleague seeking clarification on a sensitive matter. Or a question requiring information from several people before the facts can be established. Responding immediately may create the impression of efficiency, but an answer based on incomplete information can cause far greater problems than a short, considered delay.
Sometimes, the responsible response is simply: “Let me look into this and get back to you.” That sentence does not indicate indifference. It signals that the matter is being taken seriously. We owe people who approach us with questions or concerns more than a hurried response. We owe them accuracy. We owe them context. And where the issue is sensitive, we owe them empathy. This is particularly important in professional life. A hastily written message can sound dismissive when none was intended. An assumption presented as fact can create confusion. A defensive response can escalate an issue that might otherwise have been resolved calmly.
And today, our words have an even longer life. We live in an era of screenshots, forwards and social media. A message intended for one person can quickly find its way to many others, often stripped of the context in which it was written. A few careless sentences can therefore create an awkward or embarrassing situation, not because the original issue was particularly serious, but because the response was poorly considered. Before responding, we can ask ourselves a few simple questions: Have I understood what is being asked? Do I have all the facts? Do I need to check something first? Is my response likely to resolve the issue or create another one? And, perhaps most importantly, am I responding because I have something useful to say, or simply because I feel compelled to respond immediately? A brief acknowledgement can reassure the sender that their message has been received while allowing us the time to investigate properly.
Our children, too, are growing up in a culture where waiting is increasingly difficult. Search engines provide instant information; social media provides instant reactions; messaging platforms provide instant communication. Yet some of the most valuable human qualities - judgement, patience, reflection and empathy cannot be downloaded or generated at the press of a button. They have to be cultivated. Perhaps we need to reclaim the value of the pause. A pause gives us an opportunity to move beyond our first reaction. It allows emotion to settle, facts to emerge and perspective to take shape. It gives us the chance to consider not just what we want to say, but how our words might affect the person receiving them. This does not mean every email requires an elaborate response or that every message should sit unanswered for days. It simply means recognising that urgency and importance are not always the same thing.
We should certainly respond when a situation demands immediacy. But where thought, investigation or sensitivity is required, taking time is not a weakness. It is a sign of maturity and professionalism. In a world that constantly tells us to move faster, there is something quietly powerful about choosing to pause. Because the best response is not necessarily the fastest one. It is the one that is accurate, thoughtful, wise and humane.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE