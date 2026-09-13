Are we always expected to give a response instantaneously?

And today, our words have an even longer life. We live in an era of screenshots, forwards and social media. A message intended for one person can quickly find its way to many others, often stripped of the context in which it was written. A few careless sentences can therefore create an awkward or embarrassing situation, not because the original issue was particularly serious, but because the response was poorly considered. Before responding, we can ask ourselves a few simple questions: Have I understood what is being asked? Do I have all the facts? Do I need to check something first? Is my response likely to resolve the issue or create another one? And, perhaps most importantly, am I responding because I have something useful to say, or simply because I feel compelled to respond immediately? A brief acknowledgement can reassure the sender that their message has been received while allowing us the time to investigate properly.