Why we need fewer experts and more wise people

In many situations today, the real challenge is knowing what to focus on, rather than quickly jumping to an answer. I see this often in meetings and everyday conversations. There is pressure to respond quickly, to sound decisive the moment a question is asked. Silence feels uncomfortable, so people move quickly toward conclusions even when the situation is still forming. But I am sure we all agree, that the best decisions rarely come from the first answer in the room. They emerge after a pause, a second question, sometimes even a change of direction when new information appears. That is where real thinking begins. This is becoming harder in a world that rewards speed over reflection.