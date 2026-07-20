Why do we stop asking questions as we grow up?

Curiosity defines childhood — but adulthood slowly replaces questions with certainty
If you spend even a short time with a young child, one thing becomes immediately clear: they ask plenty of questions - and there is a faint chance that you won’t be able to answer all of them!
Why is the sky blue? What is the solar system? Why do birds fly? Why do we grow old? Why can’t I have ice cream before dinner?
Some are simple and straightforward - others unexpectedly profound. But what matters is not the question itself — it is the ease with which it is asked. Children are not embarrassed by what they do not know and uncertainty does not trouble them. Not knowing is simply where understanding begins. They ask freely, without filtering themselves, and there is no hesitation about sounding naive or repetitive. For a young kid , curiosity comes before self-consciousness and that’s brilliant.
This is also why open-ended questions matter so much in childhood. When children are encouraged to ask freely — and when they are told that no question will be looked down upon — they begin to think beyond simple yes or no answers. They explore, wonder, and connect ideas without fear of judgement and learning takes place.
However, somewhere along the journey to adulthood, all that changes.
We begin to ask fewer questions - not because curiosity disappears, but because hesitation takes its place. We become more aware of ourselves — how we might sound, how we might appear. We wonder whether the question is too obvious, too basic, already answered. Slowly, silence feels safer than curiosity - an awkwardness and a feeling of self-consciousness takes root.
When I was growing up, it was often the belief that children should be seen but nor heard and questions were brushed aside - this was often reinforced unintentionally. Parents, tired after work, would sometimes say, “Because I said so.” In classrooms, questions were occasionally treated as disruption rather than curiosity. Even with good teachers, the message was mixed: asking is fine — but not too much as that was considered to be ‘crossing the line’.
Thankfully, education continues to change for the better and better sense and awareness is prevailing. Classrooms today increasingly value curiosity over repetition. Students are encouraged to question, challenge, debate and think aloud. Curiosity is now recognised - not as distraction, but as learning in motion.
Yet the deeper issue is not only in schools but in adulthood too. As adults, we still ask some questions — but often not the ones that matter most. A leader who does not ask, “What am I not seeing?” slowly mistakes certainty for clarity. A parent who does not ask, “Am I really listening?” may hear words but miss their true meaning. An organisation that does not ask, “Is there a better way?” rarely collapses suddenly — it simply drifts without noticing why. More often than not, failure does not come from a lack of knowledge, but from a lack of questioning. That is where thinking begins to matter most.
The most impactful leaders are not remembered for their answers, but for the questions they were willing to ask when others stayed silent. The most important questions are rarely comfortable — they slow certainty, unsettle assumptions, and force us to look again at what we thought we already knew.
The simplest questions are often the ones we avoid.
Instead of asking, “Who is right?”, we should ask, “What am I not seeing?”
Instead of asking, “How do I prove I am correct?”, we might ask, “What if I am wrong?”
Instead of asking, “What is the answer?”, we should first ask, “What are we really trying to understand?”.
Not all questions are equal. Some close thinking down while others open it up. Weak questions confirm what we already believe , while strong questions challenge what we assume.
In education, this is everything. Learning was never meant to be the memorisation of answers, but the slow refinement of curiosity. A good classroom is not one filled with correct answers, but one where better questions are welcomed without hesitation.
In personal life, questions become reflection rather than interrogation. What am I not seeing about myself? What am I avoiding by staying busy? What kind of person am I becoming through my daily choices? These questions do not demand immediate answers but they ask for honesty over time.
Today we are living in a world where answers are abundant, information is instant and facts are everywhere, but something quieter has been lost: the discipline of asking well- Because answers explain what is happening but questions reveal what matters.
We begin life asking freely, without hesitation. Somewhere along the way, we learn to ask less — and expect certainty instead.
Wisdom is not about fewer doubts but about better questions, for in the end, we are not defined by the answers we collect, but by the courage to keep asking better questions.
And perhaps maturity is not certainty—but the courage to keep asking.
Michael Guzder is Executive Vice-President ‑ Education at GEMS