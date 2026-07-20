Why do we stop asking questions as we grow up?

Yet the deeper issue is not only in schools but in adulthood too. As adults, we still ask some questions — but often not the ones that matter most. A leader who does not ask, “What am I not seeing?” slowly mistakes certainty for clarity. A parent who does not ask, “Am I really listening?” may hear words but miss their true meaning. An organisation that does not ask, “Is there a better way?” rarely collapses suddenly — it simply drifts without noticing why. More often than not, failure does not come from a lack of knowledge, but from a lack of questioning. That is where thinking begins to matter most.