Under-15 social media ban in UAE: Your questions answered

Platform Responsibilities: Social media platforms will be required to implement reliable age-verification mechanisms, such as digital identity systems. In addition, platforms will be prohibited from targeting children through tracking-based advertising and behavioral profiling.

Age Group (15–16 Years): Individuals within this age bracket will be permitted to use social media platforms, subject to strict safeguards, including age-based content classification, the disabling of high-risk features, and the activation of parental control tools.

Parental Consent: Parental approval will not be recognized as an exception to this prohibition.

Restrictions: Children within this age group are prohibited from posting, commenting, interacting, joining public groups, or participating in interactive online spaces.

The key provisions of the decision include:

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet has issued a decision prohibiting children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms altogether, as part of efforts to protect them from digital risks and harmful online content.

Answer: The UAE is introducing an age-appropriate access framework that regulates children’s access to social media in a safer, more balanced, and developmentally aligned way. The aim is to create an environment where children can benefit from technology without being exposed too early to its risks. The framework sets a minimum age of 15 for personal accounts, applies enhanced safeguards for those aged 15 to under 16, and allows structured participation in non-harmful content under specific conditions. Ultimately, this is about protecting childhood, supporting families, and ensuring that technology serves children’s wellbeing and development in a balanced way.

1. Why is the UAE introducing new measures to regulate children’s access to social media?

Below are the details of these measures, based on information provided by official sources.

Gulf News has obtained answers to the questions currently on everyone’s mind. According to sources within the relevant authorities, the implementation framework and enforcement procedures are expected to be officially announced during the coming week.

Since the issuance of the decision, parents, guardians, teachers, and school administrators have been raising questions regarding the mechanism for its implementation and enforcement.

The resolution reinforces the importance of strong families, coordinated national action, and responsible digital participation in supporting children’s development and self-confidence.

Answer: This resolution reflects the UAE’s commitment to ensuring that children grow up in a safe, balanced, and values-based digital environment. It demonstrates a forward-looking vision that not only addresses current challenges but also contributes to building a healthier and more age-appropriate digital future.

3. What message does this resolution send about the UAE’s broader vision for children, families, and the digital future?

This resolution reflects the UAE’s commitment to acting early to protect children while ensuring they continue to benefit from technology in a safe, balanced, and responsible manner.

At the same time, it is important to address growing concerns regarding children’s development and well-being while ensuring that they continue to benefit from technology in a balanced way. This includes maintaining their engagement with real-world social, educational, and cultural experiences, which remain essential throughout childhood.

Answer: Today’s children are growing up in an increasingly digital environment that presents both opportunities and evolving risks. As digital platforms and technologies become more integrated into daily life, there is a growing need for a proactive national framework capable of guiding policy, monitoring risks, and coordinating efforts among relevant stakeholders.

2. Why is the UAE introducing this resolution now?

The objective is to help children adapt, build new habits, and engage more actively with their surroundings while maintaining a healthy balance between digital engagement and real-world social, cultural, and developmental experiences.

Families will receive support through awareness materials, guidance resources, and tools that encourage healthier digital habits. These efforts will be complemented by promoting alternative activities such as sports, creative pursuits, educational opportunities, and safe age-appropriate digital content.

For this reason, the approach focuses on gradual transition, practical guidance, and helping families identify positive alternatives rather than simply limiting access.

Answer: The resolution recognizes that many children already use social media as part of their daily routines and that meaningful change requires support rather than sudden restriction.

5. What support will be available to help children and families transition to healthier digital habits?

Parents can expect clearer guidance on safe digital media use, stronger support regarding parental controls, screen-time management, and greater awareness of online risks. The approach is designed to support parents rather than burden them, as platforms bear primary responsibility for implementing safety measures, while families are better equipped to guide their children with confidence.

Answer: The resolution supports families by placing practical guidance, awareness initiatives, and support tools at the center of the national response.

4. How does this resolution support families and parents, and what practical changes can they expect in the coming months?

The goal is to create a balanced digital environment where children can benefit from technology while also having space to develop their cultural identity, values, and real-world social relationships.

It seeks to ensure that children benefit from technology in ways that support their growth and well-being while reducing early exposure to the risks associated with unrestricted social media use.

Answer: No. The resolution is not about restricting access to technology; it is about making access safer and more age-appropriate.

8. Could this resolution be viewed as restricting children’s access to technology and digital innovation?

Stronger controls on intensive algorithmic recommendations and other high-risk functionalities.

For users aged 15 to 16, platforms will be required to implement age-appropriate protections, including:

Answer: The resolution directly addresses behaviors such as excessive screen use, late-night online activity, and compulsive engagement with high-risk platform features.

7. Many UAE families are concerned about gaming addiction, late-night browsing, and excessive screen time. How does this resolution address these issues?

It also ensures that teachers and caregivers are equipped with the tools and guidance needed to promote positive digital habits.

Answer: Schools are a key partner in this national effort. The resolution supports integrating digital safety concepts into educational and awareness activities, alongside training programs that help children understand safe and responsible online behavior.

6. What role will schools play in helping children develop safer digital habits?

Where violations or negligence are identified, competent authorities may take appropriate enforcement measures, including administrative penalties and, in serious cases, partial or full restrictions under the applicable legal framework.

Answer: The resolution makes clear that enforcement falls under the authority of the relevant competent authorities and is linked to the broader digital child safety framework rather than establishing a separate penalty schedule within the resolution itself.

11. Will platforms face penalties if they fail to protect children?

Additional guidance will be provided to support platform compliance.

Answer: Platforms will be required to:

10. How will this resolution affect social media platforms?

Answer: At this stage, the resolution applies to the following social media platforms:

9. Which platforms are covered by this resolution

12. What if children simply move to another application, gaming chat service, or use a parent’s account?

Answer: While no system can eliminate all workarounds, the resolution significantly raises the level of protection. Platforms are required to implement effective age-verification measures, detect and disable non-compliant accounts, and take reasonable steps to reduce circumvention. At the same time, caregivers play an important role in ensuring that safeguards are not bypassed, reinforcing a shared responsibility approach. This also needs to be supported by helping families identify healthier alternatives, so that children are better able to deal with the boredom or frustration that can sometimes come with changing digital habits.

Category 5: Privacy, Data & Age Verification

13 : How does this resolution protect children’s privacy and data without leading to intrusive monitoring?

Answer: Privacy protection is embedded within the resolution. Age-verification systems are required to collect only the minimum necessary data, ensure secure processing, and avoid retaining sensitive data beyond what is strictly required. The approach is designed to provide effective protection without introducing intrusive monitoring.

14: How will age verification work in practice?

Answer: The resolution allows for multiple approved age-verification methods, provided they are effective, reliable, proportionate, and privacy-respecting. These may include government digital identity, ID verification, biometric matching, or AI-based estimation. What is explicitly not acceptable is simple self-declaration without proper assurance.

15: What happens to children who already have accounts today? Will they lose access forever?

Answer: For children under 15, personal social media accounts covered by the resolution will no longer be permissible and must be disabled by platforms. For those aged 15 to under 16, access remains allowed but subject to enhanced safeguards, with a 12-month transition period to enable implementation.

Category 6: Governance, Enforcement, and Measurable Outcomes

16. How does this resolution differ from existing cybercrime and child protection laws?

Answer: This resolution is preventive and regulatory in nature rather than purely punitive.

Existing cybercrime and child protection laws remain important, but they generally address harm after it occurs or prohibit unlawful conduct. This resolution goes further by establishing age-based access rules, age-verification requirements, platform obligations, parental responsibilities, and preventive safety measures before harm occurs.

17. When will the resolution take effect, and when can families and platforms expect to see tangible changes?

Answer: The resolution will enter into force following its publication in the Official Gazette, with a transition period of up to 12 months for platforms to adapt their systems and controls.

Visible changes are expected to be introduced progressively throughout this implementation period.

Category 7: Minimum Age Requirement

18. Why was the minimum age set at 15 years?

Answer: There is no universally agreed “perfect age” for social media use, as young people’s maturity levels, vulnerabilities, and online experiences vary significantly.

The resolution adopts a practical approach by strengthening protections during the early teenage years while avoiding unnecessary disruption for older users. It also aligns with existing regulatory standards in the UAE, ensuring consistency across the broader framework.

Category 8: International and Comparative Perspectives

19. How does this compare with approaches adopted by other countries? Is the UAE going further?

Answer: The UAE’s approach aligns with growing international momentum toward stronger digital safety protections for children.

What distinguishes the UAE model is its balanced and comprehensive framework, combining age thresholds, platform accountability, parental empowerment, and privacy-conscious age verification.

Rather than relying on a single restriction, the framework delivers a system-wide approach that is both protective and practical to implement.

20. Does the UAE intend to coordinate internationally on this issue?

Answer: Yes. The UAE places significant importance on international cooperation in this area.

Children’s digital environments are inherently cross-border, and effective solutions benefit from collaboration among countries. The UAE welcomes cooperation with like-minded partners to exchange expertise, align approaches where appropriate, and contribute to the development of global best practices in child digital safety.

Category 9: Economic Impact and Platform Implications

21. Will this affect innovation or discourage platforms from operating in the UAE?

Answer: The resolution is designed to provide clarity rather than impose restrictions.

By establishing clear and predictable expectations, it enables platforms to operate confidently while meeting child-safety standards. The UAE remains a highly supportive environment for innovation, and this framework ensures that innovation evolves in a responsible and sustainable manner.

22. What operational costs or burdens will this impose on platforms?

Answer: There will be initial implementation efforts, particularly in relation to age assurance systems and safety features.

However, many leading global platforms are already moving in this direction. The 12-month transition period allows for a gradual and practical implementation process, while additional guidance will support platforms in achieving compliance efficiently.

Category 10: Enforcement and Practical Implementation

23. How will the government ensure consistent enforcement across global platforms?

Answer: Enforcement will be based on the UAE’s existing regulatory and legal framework, supported by competent authorities and coordinated oversight mechanisms.

The focus is on establishing clear compliance expectations, effective monitoring, and proportionate enforcement measures where necessary. The objective is not only enforcement, but also sustainable compliance through engagement and guidance.

24. What happens if parents disagree with the policy or choose not to comply?

Answer: The resolution is designed to support families rather than penalize them, and the primary focus of enforcement remains on platforms.

At the same time, parents are encouraged to play a supportive role in guiding their children’s digital behavior. The approach is founded on shared responsibility, awareness, and support rather than punitive action against families.

Category 11: Children’s Perspective and Participation

25. How does this approach take children’s views and perspectives into account?

Answer: The broader approach includes engagement with stakeholders across the child-safety ecosystem, including educators, families, and child-development experts who work closely with children’s needs and experiences.

The objective is to ensure that policies reflect not only protection requirements but also children’s developmental, social, and educational needs.