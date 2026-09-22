Free face yoga, skincare and weekly facials: 2 beauty freebies to claim in Dubai now

From face yoga in Umm Suqeim to weekly facials at Ulta, two beauty freebies to claim
Dubai: There are free beauty events and pop-ups quite often in Dubai and for this week these two brands are currently giving away products, classes and treatments without asking for anything in return beyond a quick sign-up.
One is a pop-up with a closing date, the other has no end date at all. Here's how each works.
Skincare brand The Ordinary has set up a wellness pop-up at Paus Club, the café and wellness space on Al Wasl Road in Umm Suqeim.
Paus itself is a café and community space set in a residential villa, with a sun-filled courtyard and a calendar of classes, so the pop-up fits into an existing routine of yoga, movement and meditation sessions.
Every visitor can pick up a free drink and a free product. Beyond that, there are wellness classes to join and games to play for extra freebies.
The programme runs over several weeks and includes skincare classes, face yoga and workshops.
There's also a bonus for anyone planning to shop. A promo code available only at the pop-up unlocks a free Power of Peptides set on Sephora's website with purchases over Dh120.
Entry is free, but bookings are required through the Paus app. That matters most for the classes, which have limited places, so it's worth booking ahead rather than turning up on the day.
The venue is open daily from 6am to midnight.
When: Daily until 1 October
Where: Paus Club, 1119 Al Wasl Road, Umm Suqeim 3
Price: Free, booking required via the Paus app
The second option isn't a pop-up, which means there's no rush.
Ulta Beauty, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States, arrived in the UAE this year. Its first store opened at Mall of the Emirates in January, followed by Dubai Mall in March, with in-store make-up, skin, brow and nail services carried out by specialists.
Members of Ulta's Aura Rewards programme can claim one complimentary beauty service every week, and joining Aura costs nothing.
The menu runs to more than 30 services, including facials, manicures, brow shaping and make-up. That means a regular free treatment, rather than a one-off sample.
Sign up to Aura Rewards, then book your service through the Ulta Beauty app or website. The perk is available at all three Dubai stores.
When: Ongoing, one free service per week
Where: Ulta Beauty, Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall and Mall of the Emirates
Price: Free for Aura Rewards members, free to join
Free offers like these tend to be popular, and class spaces and appointment slots can go quickly. Booking in advance gives you the best chance of getting a spot.
With Dubai observing an official mourning period until the end of the month, it's also worth checking each brand's social media before heading out, in case class schedules change.