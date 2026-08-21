Living with alerts and heatwaves: How ‘normal’ is being redefined

Another thing that my children found amusing was an interview I did with Aura Skypool on the Palm that was recently released on YouTube. I’m speaking with the brilliant Kuby Springer on what makes Dubai special and our plans for Gulf News while seeming to hover over the world’s highest swimming pool (a piece of perspex allows for the illusion). I thought the kids would enjoy the content. Their main takeaway? ‘Why have you got your feet out? You should be putting them away as no-one wants to see that’. Nothing quite like our young people to pull us back down to earth.