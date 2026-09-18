As part of this forward-thinking journey, I’m delighted that we are today revealing a new sonic brand for Gulf News . I had never heard the term before until I met the effervescent Ahmad Haffar, who has created the sound identities of many major brands in the UAE and beyond. In my naivety, I first thought of it as a ‘jingle’ - one of those catchy sounds you hear and it never leaves your subconscious. There’s an element of that, but Ahmad’s work goes much deeper into what a brand stands for and how music stirs emotions and beliefs. We’ve focused ours on trust, the most important word we have on our office wall.