Why trust still matters in a noisy news world

It's the Dubai Desert Classic this weekend and we'll have a new face representing Gulf News on the course this year. Rob Ilsley has joined us to boost our sport coverage with insight, interviews and opinions. I'm sure you will all give him a big UAE welcome. What an event to start with. There are definitely worse jobs than following Rory McIlroy in the sunshine. Do look out for his coverage. I also plan to spend the weekend walking the course watching some of the finest golfers that have ever lived. We should never underestimate what a privilege it is to have such fantastic events on our doorstep.