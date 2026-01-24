Viral ‘nihilist penguin’ meme: Trump joins trend with cryptic Greenland post

The White House joins a viral meme, triggering fresh Greenland chatter
The White House has jumped onto a viral internet trend by sharing an AI-generated image of US President Donald Trump walking alongside the so-called “nihilist penguin” in Greenland, a move that quickly drew ridicule online.
The post, shared via the official White House X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption “Embrace the penguin”, was widely trolled, with users responding: “Nice try, but…” and questioning the political messaging behind the meme.
The trend stems from a short clip showing a single penguin waddling away from its colony and heading towards distant mountains, instead of following the group to the sea.
The footage, taken from German filmmaker Werner Herzog’s 2007 documentary Encounters at the End of the World, features an Adélie penguin marching alone across Antarctic ice — behaviour considered unusual for the species.
The clip ends with a haunting question from the narrator: “But why?”
As the video resurfaced online, users projected their own emotions onto the penguin’s calm, determined walk. It was quickly dubbed the “nihilist penguin”, symbolising burnout, existential dread, rebellion or quiet independence.
Captions such as “The penguin knows” and “Heading towards oblivion” turned it into a widely shared meme, especially among users relating it to modern stress and emotional detachment.
The clip has circulated online since 2008 — once known as the “deranged penguin” — but re-emerged strongly in 2026 on TikTok, paired with eerie background music.
In its AI-generated image, Trump is seen walking beside the penguin, which appears to be holding a US flag, while moving towards mountains marked with a Greenland flag.
The post alludes to Trump’s long-standing interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark — an idea he has publicly floated multiple times in the past.
The timing of the meme coincides with renewed discussion around US strategic interests in the Arctic region.
Experts caution against reading too much into the clip.
According to researchers, Adélie penguins navigate using the sun and Earth’s magnetic fields, but young, injured or stressed birds can become disoriented.
Marine biologist Dr David Ainley, cited in the video, has said this behaviour likely stems from illness, stress, or neurological issues, rather than deliberate intent or symbolism.
According to media reports, scientists caution against anthropomorphism, noting that a single penguin straying does not signal wider ecological risks.
While the image has captured public imagination, experts say it remains a rare behavioural anomaly, rather than a philosophical statement from nature. Still, online, the “nihilist penguin” continues to resonate — less for what it is, and more for what people see in it.
