Trust, resilience, and the spirit of the UAE

For more than four decades, Gulf News has stood for one thing above all: trust. It's what carried us from a small newsroom in the UAE to becoming a voice the region relies on, evolving through every shift in how people read, watch and listen to news, information and what's happening in our amazing nation. It is, and always will be, the foundation that everything else is built on.

That evolution hasn't stopped. We've grown from print to digital, from digital to video, podcasts, social and live events. Always moving forward, always investing in what comes next, never losing sight of who we are or what is expected by our readers.

Today, for the first time, Gulf News and all that it stands for has a sound. Getting here took months of conversations, listening sessions and revisions, because a signature like this only earns its place if it truly reflects the brand behind it. Our new sonic identity is a strategic extension of our brand, built to carry trust, innovation and excellence in just a few notes, and designed to adapt naturally across everything we produce, from breaking news, quiet Monday features, podcasts, events and much more.

What excites me most is what this represents for our ongoing development and where we are headed. Media doesn't stand still, and neither have we. Over the years, we've embraced change with agility and innovation, and that won't stop now. As Gulf News continues to evolve and our platforms grow, including ones we haven't even imagined yet, this sound will travel with us, giving audiences one more way to know it's Gulf News the instant they hear it.

This sonic signature is a statement of intent. It tells our readers, our partners and our people that Gulf News is still willing to lead, still willing to innovate, and still, after nearly 50 years, absolutely committed to maintaining and building the trust placed in us.

In parallel with this exciting new chapter, I am pleased to announce that Ahmad Haffar, who we've worked closely with over these past months to develop our sonic signature, will be joining Gulf News as Brand Ambassador. I look forward to working with him and the team as we continue to develop and strengthen Gulf News for our readers, our clients, and our great nation, the UAE.