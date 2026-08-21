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UAE weather: Rain, fog and 47°C heat forecast as unsettled spell continues

Convective clouds may bring afternoon rain, with temperatures climbing to 47°C inland UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Conditions on Friday would be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds likely to develop over eastern and southern areas.
Conditions on Friday would be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds likely to develop over eastern and southern areas.
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Dubai: The UAE is set for a mix of intense heat, humidity and possible rainfall on Friday, with unsettled conditions expected to continue into the early part of next week.

The National Centre of Meteorology said conditions on Friday would be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds likely to develop over eastern and southern areas by the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain.

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Temperatures could reach as high as 47°C in inland areas, while coastal and island locations are forecast to record highs of between 37°C and 42°C. Mountain areas could reach 37°C.

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Saturday morning, particularly across some western areas, where fog or mist could form. Winds will be light to moderate but may strengthen at times, reaching 45 km/h inland and over the mountains.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.

Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday, when convective clouds could again form over eastern and southern parts of the country and produce afternoon rainfall. Temperatures are also expected to rise gradually.

By Sunday, clouds are forecast to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon, while humidity will increase overnight along parts of the coast.

On Monday, eastern clouds could become convective in the afternoon, with fog or mist possible over some coastal areas early on Tuesday.

The chance of rain returns again on Tuesday afternoon, when convective clouds are forecast to develop over eastern parts of the UAE.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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