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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 49°C as rain, fog expected this week

Convective clouds, rainfall and dusty winds, with temperatures easing later in the week

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The NCM said conditions on Monday would be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective by the afternoon. Internal areas will record the highest temperatures, ranging from 44°C to 49°C, while coastal areas and islands could reach 45°C.
The NCM said conditions on Monday would be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective by the afternoon. Internal areas will record the highest temperatures, ranging from 44°C to 49°C, while coastal areas and islands could reach 45°C.
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Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 49°C in parts of the UAE on Monday, while rain-bearing clouds are expected to develop over eastern areas as the country heads into several days of unsettled weather, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said conditions on Monday would be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective by the afternoon. Internal areas will record the highest temperatures, ranging from 44°C to 49°C, while coastal areas and islands could reach 45°C.

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Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning over some western areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and reaching 35km/h, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The chance of rain is expected to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, when convective clouds could form over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Winds may strengthen to 40km/h at times, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas.

Similar conditions are forecast on Thursday, with possible afternoon rainfall in eastern and southern areas. Temperatures are expected to decrease, particularly along the coast, while freshening winds could cause blowing dust. The Arabian Gulf may also become rough at times in western areas.

By Friday, conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing in the east during the afternoon and a continued chance of fog or mist overnight and on Saturday morning.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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