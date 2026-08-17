Convective clouds, rainfall and dusty winds, with temperatures easing later in the week
Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 49°C in parts of the UAE on Monday, while rain-bearing clouds are expected to develop over eastern areas as the country heads into several days of unsettled weather, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said conditions on Monday would be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective by the afternoon. Internal areas will record the highest temperatures, ranging from 44°C to 49°C, while coastal areas and islands could reach 45°C.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning over some western areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and reaching 35km/h, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
The chance of rain is expected to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, when convective clouds could form over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Winds may strengthen to 40km/h at times, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas.
Similar conditions are forecast on Thursday, with possible afternoon rainfall in eastern and southern areas. Temperatures are expected to decrease, particularly along the coast, while freshening winds could cause blowing dust. The Arabian Gulf may also become rough at times in western areas.
By Friday, conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing in the east during the afternoon and a continued chance of fog or mist overnight and on Saturday morning.