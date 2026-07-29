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More than half of England ‘officially in drought’

UK is also currently experiencing its fourth widespread heatwave of 2026

Last updated:
AFP
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This aerial image shows the dried scorched grass surrounding Stonehenge near Amesbury, Wiltshire in southern England on July 28, 2026.
This aerial image shows the dried scorched grass surrounding Stonehenge near Amesbury, Wiltshire in southern England on July 28, 2026.
AFP

London: Just over half of England has been declared in drought after “record-low rain and exceptionally high temperatures”, the UK government said Wednesday.

It follows what is set to be the driest July on record, with just seven percent of expected rainfall nationwide and some parts of southern England seeing just one percent, according to the government’s Environment Agency.

The UK is also currently experiencing its fourth widespread heatwave of 2026.

Describing it as a “flash drought” - which develops quickly and is caused by a combination of very low rainfall and higher temperatures - it was the second consecutive summer parts of England were experiencing drought.

“Rivers are running low, farmers are having to harvest crops early, wildfire risk is increasing, and millions of people are living under restrictions on water use,” the agency said as it made the announcement.

The seven areas declared in drought - which include London, East Anglia to its northeast, all of southwest England and the West Midlands - comprises 51.4 percent of the nation.

Representatives from the National Drought Group - which includes meteorological and government officials and ministers, regulators, water companies, farmers and others - convened Tuesday to discuss the situation, the Environment Agency noted.

They reviewed impacts, preparedness plans and drought response actions across England, with the nation’s private water companies being told to prioritise fixing leaks, it added.

“The hot and dry weather means we are currently using water faster than nature can replenish it,” Helen Wakeham, its director of water and chair of the group, said in a statement.

“A second consecutive summer drought is an exceptionally serious situation and one that will have long-lasting impacts on our environment, wildlife, and the economy.”

Separately Wednesday, the Met Office, the nation’s meteorological agency, announced it had finalised readings in June and that both England and the UK saw a daily temperature record for the month of 38C.

That was higher than the 37.7C figure previously reported.

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