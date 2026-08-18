Complete river widening, dredging, floodwalls, gates and drainage works as one system — not isolated projects. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)'s Phase IV is designed specifically to increase river capacity and regulate floodwater. But JICA itself describes the Pasig-Marikina programme as combining structural works with "non-structural flood-risk measures", as well as the need for upstream water reservoirs to hold water for later use such as irrigation, municipal water and hydropower.