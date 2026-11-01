How to be valuable at your workplace

True value comes from integrity, contribution and the positive impact we make on others
In a professional world that often measures success through designations, promotions and recognition, it is easy to confuse career progression with professional value. We celebrate the person who moves up the ladder, but how often do we pause to consider what makes someone truly valuable to an organisation? Is it the position they hold, the years they have served or the difference they make through their work?
While titles may reflect achievement, they do not, by themselves, define a person’s worth. True professional value is built through integrity, the quality of our contribution, the trust we inspire and the people we help grow along the way.
At its foundation lies a strong work ethic. Integrity, accountability, consistency and the courage to do what is right, even when no one is watching, are qualities that distinguish dependable professionals. Organisations need people who honour their commitments, take ownership of their responsibilities and approach their work with sincerity. Competence may establish our credibility, but character sustains it.
Equally important is how we contribute to the success of others. A workplace should not be a contest in which colleagues compete for visibility at the expense of collaboration. The most valuable professionals understand that another person’s success does not diminish their own. They share knowledge, offer encouragement, mentor colleagues and celebrate achievements without feeling threatened. They recognise that a strong organisation is built not merely by individual performers, but by people who make those around them better.
Yet, somewhere along the way, professional ambition can begin to overshadow professional purpose. We start counting our years of service, comparing our progress with that of colleagues and wondering when the next promotion will arrive. We may become preoccupied with whether our efforts have been noticed whether our designation reflects our capabilities and whether we are progressing as quickly as we believe we should.
There is nothing wrong with ambition. Aspiring to greater responsibility and planning our professional growth are important. The difficulty arises when the desire for the next position becomes more important than the contribution we make in the present one. When recognition becomes our primary motivation, we risk overlooking the opportunities for growth and impact that already exist within our reach.
In my own professional journey, I have come to appreciate that some of the most meaningful milestones occur long before a new designation appears beside one’s name. They happen when we take responsibility for a challenge, support a colleague through a difficult moment, pursue an idea that benefits students or persist with an initiative whose impact may not be immediately visible. These experiences have reinforced my belief that leadership is not conferred by a title alone; it is demonstrated through everyday decisions, actions and relationships.
Readiness is demonstrated through initiative, sound judgement and a willingness to look beyond one’s immediate job description. It means identifying a problem before it escalates, suggesting a better way of working, helping a team navigate a challenge and following through on commitments. Valuable professionals do not merely highlight what is wrong; they help find ways to make things better. They combine a sense of ownership with the wisdom to recognise their limits, collaborate effectively and maintain a healthy balance between professional responsibilities and personal wellbeing.
Growth, however, requires more than initiative. It requires the humility to recognise that there is always more to learn. The willingness to seek feedback is one of the clearest signs of professional maturity. Rather than waiting for an annual appraisal, we can actively ask colleagues and line managers what we do well, where we could improve and which capabilities we need to develop.
Feedback is useful only when we are willing to reflect on it and act upon it. It helps us recognise blind spots, strengthen our abilities and align our aspirations with the changing needs of our profession. Self-awareness enables us to acknowledge our strengths without becoming complacent and accept our shortcomings without feeling diminished. In a rapidly evolving workplace, the ability to learn, unlearn and adapt may be as important as the expertise we already possess.
Not every contribution will be recognised immediately, and career progression will not always follow the timeline we expect. Perhaps the most useful question to ask ourselves at the beginning of each working day is not what we stand to gain from it, but what we can bring to it. Can we make a process more effective, help a colleague feel supported, approach a familiar task with fresh thinking or create an opportunity for someone else to succeed?
Professional success is not simply about reaching the top of the ladder. It is about who we become as we climb and what we contribute to those climbing alongside us. Do not spend your professional life merely waiting to be recognised as valuable. Make your contribution so meaningful that value becomes evident in the way you work, the people you uplift and the organisation you help build. That value always opens doors to opportunities and recognition.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE