Why do we put our working lives on display?

The desire to be seen is not new; visibility has long been an aspirational norm of modern life. Today, however, after two decades of social media, with the boundaries between the public and the private neither here nor there, the idea that public self-presentation is ordinary is well established. This does not mean that everyone turns into a public speaker or an online activist. This digital form of visibility is of a softer ilk, more about joining in and less about standing out, and ambiguous about its gains. Saying or doing something — anything, really — participating in an online trend, or just posing, accrues a form of value that may or may not be redeemed.