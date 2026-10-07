Work to Live: How Gen Z is redefining success

For a generation that values freedom, travel & time with loved ones, work isn't everything
For Gen Z, success is no longer measured by a corner office, a big salary or a job title alone. They are asking a different question: What kind of life will my career allow me to live? From travelling the world and spending time with loved ones to prioritising flexibility, personal growth and peace of mind, young people are reshaping their relationship with work.
Some are willing to earn less for more freedom, while others are chasing ambitious careers without putting life on hold. Their message is clear: work matters, but so does everything that happens beyond the workplace.
Life First: I want to create a life where I feel happy, independent, and fulfilled. I aim to succeed in my career while also travelling, experiencing new things, and creating memories with the people I love. I never want to look back and realise I was too busy working actually to live. I aim for financial independence to support those I care about, but I will always choose meaningful work and flexibility over a high salary to maintain a balanced life. — Iziaslav Makarov, 18, Russian
Real Difference: I want to work hard to make a real difference for myself and my family, as my success is connected to those I love. I desire my life to feel like a long-deserved holiday — travelling the world while building a highly respected communications career. Growing up, I thought success meant pleasing the people around me, but now it’s about being in charge of your own life, because the decisions you make shape who you become. I’ve realised I am in charge of my own life, and the decisions that I make determine the kind of person I will be. — Lovejoy Sithole, 20, Zimbabwean
Freedom & Flexibility: I want to build a life defined by happiness, independence, and fulfilment. I refuse to look back and realise I was too busy working and missed out on actually living. I value flexibility and time for myself, and I’m willing to take a lower salary if it means more freedom, balance, and time for myself. Travelling the world to experience new cultures remains a top priority, alongside achieving the financial independence necessary to support the people I deeply care about. For me, money matters, but it’s not the only measure of a good life. — Somia Ansari, 23, Pakistani
Balanced Living: I want to become a Learning and Development professional in hospitality, shifting the industry’s focus from merely serving guests to genuinely supporting employees. I want to travel independently to build self-reliance, and with loved ones to share experiences. I respect the discipline career growth demands, but also believe work and a healthy life must coexist. This balance lets me save time for myself and connect with diverse cultures through my passion for cooking. — Riwa Aboul Hosn, 22, Lebanese
A Higher Purpose: I would love to become a coffee shop owner, transforming my deep love and curiosity for coffee and its rich culture into a space people genuinely enjoy. Growing up, I equated success with perfect grades, but now I define it as personal growth, learning from every experience and adding true meaning to my life. Before launching my own venture, I want hands-on experience and strong industry connections to understand what it really takes to run a successful coffee shop. I value meaningful work over a high salary and want a career that offers purpose without sacrificing my personal life. — Nada Hasanieh, 23, Moroccan
Work Life Balance: My top goal is complete financial independence, depending only on myself to achieve my bucket list, travelling the world, meeting new people, learning a fourth language, and becoming a true jack-of-all-trades. Success means thriving in a corporate job I love while equally investing in myself, whether enjoying a girls’ night or a self-care night, trying a new restaurant, or a staycation. I know hard work and compromise are required, and if I’m forced to choose between balance and work, I would choose my career, as it ultimately fulfils me. — Sandy Adel, 20, Egyptian
Peace of Mind: At 16, success to me was earning money and fame; at 22, it’s simply peace of mind and self-acceptance. I want to become a professor, and also overcome my fear of travelling so I can truly see the world. I prioritise rare luxuries like flexibility and time, and I would love a career that allows that; everything else comes with it eventually. I don’t feel the need to constantly plan my next move. Instead, I prefer taking life day by day. — Rahaf Alayadi, 22, Palestinian
My Rules: I aim to build a fulfilling career in advertising, PR, and branding, eventually launching my own creative venture. For me, success isn’t just earning well; it’s having the freedom to enjoy work and be with my loved ones. I want to travel globally, gain new perspectives, and achieve financial independence while fully enjoying my twenties. Unlike previous generations that were tied to a strict timeline, like a stable job, getting married, and buying a house, I want to take risks, explore to discover what genuinely makes me happy. — Saumya Saluja, 20, Indian
Life Satisfaction: I crave the freedom to control my time to uncover my true interests. Having experienced this briefly, I am eager to see how I would navigate a life with more space for self-discovery. To me, success isn’t merely about achieving more; it’s about life satisfaction and finding a low-stress approach to reaching my goals. Since I’ve only visited one country, I am curious to travel more, connect with diverse people, and grow. — Ashtar Rses, 27, Syrian
A Meaningful Life: Growing up, I watched my father build our family’s companies through hard work. I aspire to carry that legacy forward. Earlier, I connected success with a job title and salary, but now I see it as making meaningful decisions, doing fulfilling work, and celebrating goals with loved ones. I recently got married, and I aim to travel, build financial security, and enjoy my life with my husband. We want our careers to enhance our lives, not dominate them. — Nain Elsa Thomas, 26, Indian