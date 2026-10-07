Work to Live: How Gen Z is redefining success

Real Difference: I want to work hard to make a real difference for myself and my family, as my success is connected to those I love. I desire my life to feel like a long-deserved holiday — travelling the world while building a highly respected communications career. Growing up, I thought success meant pleasing the people around me, but now it’s about being in charge of your own life, because the decisions you make shape who you become. I’ve realised I am in charge of my own life, and the decisions that I make determine the kind of person I will be. — Lovejoy Sithole, 20, Zimbabwean