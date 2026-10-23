How this Emirati builds success through community and giving back

He reflects on why success means creating opportunities for others
Dubai: For Ahmed Al Zarooni, the importance of community was a lesson learned early in life. Born and raised in Sharjah, he grew up with family, friends, and neighbours at the centre of his everyday life, where looking out for one another was part of the community's fabric.
His family has taught him the importance of hard work, appreciating opportunities, and treating others with consideration.
“Building a better future means taking responsibility for your own progress while helping others move forward too,” Al Zarooni told Gulf News.
It is a principle that has stayed with him throughout his career, influencing not only the opportunities he has pursued but also the impact he hopes to make on the people around him.
Al Zarooni’s volunteering journey has started with a desire to explore, learn, and discover new possibilities. He wanted to experience different working environments, understand how teams operated, and try roles he might not otherwise have encountered.
That curiosity has led him to volunteer at more than 100 events and initiatives across the UAE, the wider region, and internationally. His experiences have included sports events, government summits, charitable initiatives, and world expos.
Over time, volunteering has given him a deeper appreciation of contributing to something bigger than himself. He sees this spirit of generosity and service as closely connected to the UAE’s national values.
His experiences have also taken him to refugee camps in Jordan, where he spent time supporting communities. The exposure has offered a different perspective on service and the impact that even small contributions can have on people's lives.
His personal journey has eventually led him to the Emirates Foundation, where he managed Volunteers AE, the UAE’s official volunteering platform.
“That brought my journey full circle, from exploring my own future through volunteering to helping others discover their potential while contributing to the community,” shared Al Zarooni.
Al Zarooni has noted that professional growth has never followed a single, predictable path. Having worked across the private, semi-private, and government sectors, he has gained experience in industries ranging from aviation and telecommunications to events, entertainment, real estate, retail, and philanthropy.
At the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, he has worked on projects, event management, and philanthropy. He later joined Expo 2020 Dubai, where he has played a role in hosting participants from 192 countries and 13 international organisations.
Each role has offered a different perspective and a chance to learn something new. Rather than viewing career success as reaching one particular position, he has focused on gaining experience, embracing change, and placing himself in environments that challenge him to grow.
“The more experience I gain, the more I feel that success cannot simply be measured by the size of a business, a job title, or financial results. Those things are important, but there is also the question of what you create for other people,” explained Al Zarooni.
Al Zarooni believes that contributing to the UAE’s future is a shared responsibility. He has stressed that people do not need to wait until they have significant resources, extensive experience, or a senior position to make a difference.
They can start by volunteering, mentoring someone, sharing their skills, or supporting an initiative they believe in. What matters is making a commitment and following through consistently.
“Everyone who calls the UAE home has something to contribute. As an Emirati, I feel a strong responsibility to play a part in the country’s future and I believe that sense of belonging and contribution is shared by many who have built their lives here,” said Al Zarooni.
He has highlighted that leaving a meaningful legacy is about the difference people make in the lives of others and the opportunities they leave behind for those who follow.
“The UAE’s story is shaped by the people who contribute to it. Through the people we help and the example we set, each of us can leave something meaningful in that story.”