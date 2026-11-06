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Dubai’s new abras offer smarter, more comfortable rides

The fourth-generation boats bring improved safety, comfort and smart technology

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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The upgraded boats feature electronic destination boards and better access for passengers.
The upgraded boats feature electronic destination boards and better access for passengers.
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Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has added four new fourth-generation traditional abras to its marine transport fleet, introducing improved seating, smart technology and better facilities for passengers.

Each abra can carry up to 24 passengers and has been built to meet the latest technical and safety standards. The new boats are also designed to improve comfort, accessibility and the overall travel experience for residents and visitors.

Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said the addition was part of the authority’s efforts to strengthen marine transport as an important part of Dubai’s public transport network.

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He said the new abras would help improve service quality, operational efficiency and passenger safety while supporting the emirate’s growing transport needs.

“The introduction of the new abras builds on RTA’s ongoing efforts to develop marine transport services and improve their operational efficiency, offering an integrated, more comfortable, and safer passenger travel experience,” Al Zarooni said.

Improved comfort and accessibility

The new abras feature upgraded seating and flooring, along with a better use of interior space to make journeys more comfortable.

They also include designated areas for People of Determination, making it easier for passengers with different mobility needs to board and use the service.

According to the RTA, the boats comply with the Dubai Universal Design Code, which sets accessibility requirements for public facilities and services. They have also received certificates confirming that they meet the relevant Gulf Standard Specifications and safety regulations.

Al Zarooni said each abra had been designed in line with approved engineering standards and health and safety requirements to provide a comfortable journey for all passengers.

Digital screens and smart features

The new boats are equipped with digital screens that display real-time travel information, as well as safety messages and passenger awareness content.

They also feature electronic destination boards, introduced for the first time in the fourth-generation abra model. These displays will make it easier for passengers to identify destinations and access travel information.

The upgrades are expected to improve the overall passenger experience while helping the RTA manage its marine transport operations more efficiently.

Supporting Dubai’s transport network

The addition of the four abras is part of the RTA’s wider plan to develop an integrated transport network and encourage the use of different modes of public transport.

Al Zarooni said the authority would continue to introduce modern and sustainable mobility solutions to keep pace with Dubai’s growth.

The latest upgrades are also aimed at making marine transport a more attractive option for daily commuters and visitors, while supporting the emirate’s wider tourism and mobility goals.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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