Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at the RTA's Public Transport Agency, said the stations chosen for this phase were selected following a detailed review of customer feedback. The refurbished stations now feature expanded waiting areas, additional seating, and dedicated entrances and exits for senior citizens and women, alongside free Wi-Fi, public address systems, and real-time ferry and abra information screens. Surveillance cameras and fire alarm systems have also been installed to meet safety requirements.