The project's Phase II adopted design concepts inspired by the emirate's maritime heritage
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has upgraded five more marine transport stations across the emirate, bringing air-conditioning, digital amenities and improved accessibility to some of the city's busiest waterfront transit points.
The second phase of the marine station upgrade programme covered the Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Fahidi, Bluewaters, Baniyas, and Al Seef stations. The works were designed to blend Dubai's traditional maritime heritage with modern urban needs, with a focus on passenger comfort and waterfront aesthetics.
Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at the RTA's Public Transport Agency, said the stations chosen for this phase were selected following a detailed review of customer feedback. The refurbished stations now feature expanded waiting areas, additional seating, and dedicated entrances and exits for senior citizens and women, alongside free Wi-Fi, public address systems, and real-time ferry and abra information screens. Surveillance cameras and fire alarm systems have also been installed to meet safety requirements.
The latest phase follows last year's completion of five stations in the Dubai Marina area, including the Marina Promenade and Marina Mall terminals , an earlier rollout that drew strong customer satisfaction scores. Attention has since shifted to the historic and commercial hubs along the Creek and Dubai Water Canal.
All upgraded facilities comply with the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination, ensuring full accessibility across the network, part of a wider city push to make public infrastructure more inclusive and welcoming for all users.