What would your organisation miss if you weren’t there?

Your real value at work is not your title, but the difference your presence makes
Looking back on my early career, I realise that some of the opportunities that helped me progress came from simply being willing to do a little more than my job required. I wasn’t thinking about career progression at the time; I was simply interested in getting involved and seeing what I could do.
Starting out as a young professional, I took an interest in anything connected with English because I was good at it. Elocution, debating, drama, the school magazine and more soon followed. If something came up, I was usually willing to have a go, and the more I was given, the more I took. When an opportunity finally arose, management felt that here was someone who could be relied upon to deliver. Promotion followed.
I can see that those opportunities allowed people to see what I could do beyond my formal role, even though I wasn’t deliberately trying to build a career strategy. I simply enjoyed getting involved and was willing to try something different.
That experience has stayed with me and made me think about how valuable we are to the organisation we work for. Value has little to do with how important we think we are or how impressive our designation sounds. You don’t have to be a director or manager, or have a long list of people reporting to you, to make a real difference. Some of the most valuable people in an organisation hold no grand title at all.
There is a simple test I sometimes think about: if you weren’t there, what would your organisation miss? It might be your expertise, your ideas, your energy, your willingness to help or simply something you do particularly well. If the honest answer is very little, that is probably worth knowing, and perhaps doing something about.
I have interviewed extensively in schools and colleges, including B.Ed colleges in India, and have met hundreds of candidates with the right qualifications, years of experience and good subject knowledge. All of that matters, but at some point I often ask, “What else do you bring to the table?”
That doesn’t mean breakfast.
It could be the ability to coach a team, organise a charity drive, speak confidently in public, arrange an event, sing, dance, paint, write or direct a play. It might simply be the ability to connect easily with people, solve problems or bring energy to a group. These qualities don’t always appear on a CV, but they can make a considerable difference to an organisation.
Being good at your job is the starting point, but there is often much more to a person than the role they have been appointed to do. The difficulty is that many people are reluctant to mention the other things they can do. There is no need to boast, but there is equally little point in being so modest that nobody knows what you can offer. An organisation cannot make use of an ability it doesn’t know you have.
I see this quite often when I speak to trainee teachers in B.Ed colleges in India. I might ask whether anyone in the room has a particular talent. Usually, there are no hands. I then assure them that I am not going to ask anyone to stand up and perform, and slowly the hands begin to rise. A surprisingly large proportion of the room has something they are good at, but most are simply hesitant to say so because they are shy or not confident enough.
I remember one teacher who was very good in the classroom but had never considered herself particularly creative. When she was asked to help with some design work, she produced invitation cards and stage backdrops and showed a real flair for it. She enjoyed the work, gained confidence and began volunteering for other responsibilities. Gradually, she became more involved in school life, grew into a more confident professional and eventually earned a promotion, developing into a strong and dependable leader.
The ability had been there all along. What she needed was someone to notice it, say, “Why don’t you try?” and give her the space to discover what she could do.
That is an important part of leadership. A good leader doesn’t only look at what a person is doing today; they also notice what that person might be capable of tomorrow. Sometimes a little encouragement and the right opportunity can reveal an ability that even the individual had not recognised.
Of course, this responsibility doesn’t rest entirely with the leader. Speaking up can be difficult, particularly for people who are modest or unsure of themselves, but keeping quiet about something you can offer doesn’t help either. In a competitive workplace, quietly waiting and hoping that someone will eventually discover what you can do is unlikely to take you very far. Sometimes you have to put your hand up and say, “Count me in.”
Not everyone wants promotion, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with being happy where you are. But if you do want to progress, do your job well, be willing to step forward when an opportunity arises and make sure people know what you can bring. Don’t wait for your job title to define everything you have to offer.
So, think about your own workplace. If you weren’t there tomorrow, what would your colleagues or organisation genuinely miss? Your judgement, your ideas, your energy, your ability to bring people together or something you do particularly well?
If you can answer that easily, keep doing it. If you can’t, perhaps that is the challenge. Look for something you are good at, find an opportunity to use it and don’t be afraid to put your hand up. You may discover an ability you didn’t know you had, and others may discover it too.
Because ultimately, your value is not measured by the space your title occupies on an organisation chart. It is measured by the difference your presence makes.
Make sure you make a difference.
Michael Guzder is Executive Vice-President, Education at GEMS