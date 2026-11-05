As automation changes workplace expectations, experts reveal how employees can stand out
Dubai: The warnings about artificial intelligence (AI) replacing jobs are becoming harder to ignore, roles once considered reliable career options are increasingly exposed to automation.
For UAE employees working in these vulnerable professions, the rise of AI does not necessarily mean the end of their careers.
Recruitment experts say the challenge is no longer simply identifying which jobs AI could replace but understanding how workers can stay relevant as employers rethink the skills they need.
Jobs involving repetitive, administrative and process-driven tasks face the greatest exposure to AI, particularly those requiring less human interaction, judgement or specialist expertise, according to Mollie Powell, managing director of Pink Camel Recruitment.
“We're likely to see the biggest impact across data entry, administrative support, customer service and call centre roles, junior accounting and bookkeeping, payroll processing, data analysis, and some entry-level marketing and content creation positions,” Powell said.
The jobs most at risk of being replaced by AI in the UAE are those that involve repetitive, administrative and process-driven tasks, rather than roles requiring significant human interaction, judgement or specialist expertise. We're likely to see the biggest impact across data entry, administrative support, customer service and call centre roles, junior accounting and bookkeeping, payroll processing, data analysis, and some entry-level marketing and content creation positions.
However, this does not necessarily mean companies are eliminating entire departments.
“Rather than necessarily making entire departments redundant, some businesses are reconsidering whether they need to replace employees who leave, or whether certain responsibilities can be absorbed by existing employees using AI,” she explained.
The result could be fewer traditional entry-level vacancies and greater demand for employees capable of using technology to improve efficiency.
Powell believes junior professionals and graduates face the greatest risk, particularly because routine administrative work has historically provided an entry point into many professions. If AI absorbs these responsibilities, employers will need to rethink how they train and develop future talent, she warned.
For employees concerned about automation, Matt Jones, senior manager of technology at Michael Page Middle East, warned against assuming that AI will either eliminate their jobs entirely or leave them unaffected.
“The reality is likely to sit somewhere in between. In many professions, AI won’t necessarily replace the individual, but it will fundamentally change what employers expect that individual to deliver,” Jones said.
Being employed in an AI-vulnerable profession does not automatically make someone unemployable. Instead, workers need to shift their focus from completing routine tasks to contributing more strategically.
“The opportunity lies in moving away from simply executing tasks towards interpreting information, solving problems and making decisions,” he said.
The biggest mistake employees can make is assuming that AI will either replace their job entirely or have no impact on it. The reality is likely to sit somewhere in between. In many professions, AI won’t necessarily replace the individual, but it will fundamentally change what employers expect that individual to deliver.
Jones identified three areas employees should prioritise to strengthen their career prospects.
1. Learn how to use AI in your existing job
Employees do not need to become software engineers or learn how to build AI models.
“You do need to understand how AI tools can improve your productivity, where their limitations lie, and how to use them responsibly. Employees who can demonstrate practical examples of using AI to improve efficiency or deliver better outcomes will increasingly differentiate themselves,” Jones, said.
2. Develop skills that are harder to automate
Critical thinking, emotional intelligence, stakeholder management and complex problem-solving remain valuable.
“Technology can generate information at remarkable speed, but understanding the context, challenging its accuracy and deciding what to do with it still requires human judgement,” he said.
3. Understand how your work benefits the business
Employees should look beyond their daily responsibilities and understand how their contributions affect revenue, profitability, customer experience and operational performance.
“Understanding how your role contributes to revenue, profitability, customer experience or operational performance makes you considerably more valuable than simply being proficient at completing a particular task,” he explained.
For Jones, the long-term divide will not simply be between people who understand AI and those who do not, but between those who continuously adapt and those who depend on their existing skills remaining relevant.
“The most employable professionals won’t necessarily be those who know the most about AI, but those who know how to combine it with skills, judgement and experience that technology cannot easily replicate.”
The impact on younger workers is already emerging in employment data.
An August 2026 study by Stanford University's Digital Economy Lab found that employment among US workers aged 22 to 25 in highly AI-exposed occupations was approximately 19 per cent below where it would have been had it kept pace with their peers in less-exposed occupations. Researchers found the gap was largely associated with reduced hiring rather than increased job losses, although the findings do not establish AI as the sole cause.
For UAE graduates, the challenge is entering a competitive job market where employers increasingly expect more than academic qualifications.
Shazia Bharuchi, a UAE-based career guidance and development practitioner, said graduates should view AI as an opportunity to reconsider how they position themselves professionally.
“AI-generated information needs to be challenged, verified and interpreted. Employers need people who can exercise judgement, think independently and use technology responsibly, rather than simply rely on it to produce answers,” she said.
Being able to communicate confidently, listen actively, navigate different perspectives, build trust and work effectively within a team can distinguish one graduate from another and these are core skills that set a strong foundation. Technical knowledge may get you shortlisted, but how you engage with people and contribute to a team can influence whether an employer sees long-term potential in you.
Equally important are interpersonal skills, particularly the ability to communicate effectively, collaborate with colleagues from different backgrounds and build professional relationships.
"Technical knowledge may get you shortlisted, but how you engage with people and contribute to a team can influence whether an employer sees long-term potential in you," she said.
Graduates should not underestimate internships, volunteering, university projects, entrepreneurial initiatives or community involvement.
“The important thing is being able to articulate what you learned, the challenges you addressed and the contribution you made. Recruiters are not necessarily expecting extensive work experience from a graduate, but they do want evidence of initiative, ownership and a willingness to learn,” Bharuchi said.
Bharuchi also encouraged graduates to build professional networks, attend industry events, engage on LinkedIn and research prospective employers.
“Avoid relying exclusively on online applications. Opportunities often emerge through conversations and professional relationships.”
Ultimately, she said, graduates must think beyond what jobs their degrees qualify them for and consider the value they can bring to employers.
“The future of employability is not about being more capable than AI at completing routine tasks. It is about combining digital confidence with human intelligence, professional judgement and the ability to connect, communicate and contribute.”