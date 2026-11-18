He is using technology to help fellow residents navigate the job market
Dubai: For Muzammil Shaikh, the UAE has been home for most of his life. Having arrived in the country in 1980, the Pakistani expatriate has watched Dubai and the wider UAE grow, witnessed new industries take shape, and built his own career along the way.
Now, he is hoping to give something back to the community by using artificial intelligence (AI) to help people looking for work.
The idea has come after Shaikh noticed an increasing number of social media posts from people talking about losing their jobs, as well as concerns about AI changing the employment landscape. Rather than simply following the discussions, he wanted to look at the opportunities available in the job market.
This has led him to create “Jobs by Wealthy Healthy Pro,” an online jobs aggregator that brings together vacancies and directs applicants to the original job postings by employers.
Built using OpenCode and DeepSeek AI agent orchestration, the platform aims to make it easier for jobseekers to find opportunities without going through intermediaries or recruiters. The website is ad-free and does not save cookies or personally identifying information.
“I wanted to see real evidence and decided to build my jobs aggregator site,” Shaikh told Gulf News.
Shaikh has noted that the website initially covered a few hundred job listings. It has since grown to include more than 4,200 verified job listings in the UAE and over 46,000 jobs across 40 countries.
Apart from vacancies, the platform features local reports, economic data, and market intelligence covering the countries included. The objective has been to make the job search more straightforward, particularly for people who may be uncertain about where to find genuine vacancies.
“Hopefully this will AI built service helps people avoid scams and find real jobs quickly,” shared Shaikh.
The initiative has also reflected a personal connection to the issue. Shaikh remembers what it was like to complete his university education in Sharjah and begin looking for employment in the Emirates.
At the time, there was no visa grace period for students to remain in the country after graduation while searching for work. He has recalled making several trips between Pakistan and the UAE as he looked for employment.
Shaikh’s professional journey has developed alongside the UAE’s changing economy. In 2006, he has been involved in the early development of Dubai Media and Dubai Studio, during the foundational growth of the satellite and streaming broadcast media industry.
He has been fortunate to be part of major television broadcast infrastructure projects at a time when the sector was developing.
Over the years, he has also been involved in various startups, contributing to different business ventures as new opportunities emerged.
“The UAE diversifying its economy into various sectors created a halo effect around all industries, which resulted to more economic opportunities,” explained Shaikh.
For someone who has spent much of his life in the country, being able to witness and participate in this development has been an important part of his journey. He has also credited his mother’s prayers and support for helping him through different stages of his career.
After more than four decades in the UAE, Shaikh believes that the opportunities people find in the country can also create a responsibility to help others.
His jobs initiative has been one way to do this, especially at a time when technology is changing the workplace and people are trying to understand what those changes mean for their careers.
Rather than viewing AI only through the lens of job replacement, he has chosen to explore how it can be used to address everyday needs. His platform has been an example of how technology can help people access information and make better-informed decisions.
Reflecting on the different stages of his life in the UAE, Shaikh has bared that resilience has been one of the most valuable lessons he has learned.
“Growing up in the UAE taught me resilience during the various ups and downs,” said Shaikh.
His advice to residents is to look after their health, remain disciplined, and keep adapting as circumstances and industries change.
“Keep health your top priority. Stay disciplined, daily momentum creates growth and adapt to market conditions.”
Shaikh has also drawn inspiration from a verse in the Quran, “Indeed, with hardship comes ease,” from Surah Ash-Sharh, the 94th chapter.
For Shaikh, the UAE has been the setting for a lifetime of learning, professional growth, and new opportunities. Today, he hopes to use some of that experience to make the path a little easier for others.