The only home I’ve known: A Pakistani expat’s 40-year journey in the UAE

Today, as she looks back on four decades in the Emirates, Khan sees her own journey as deeply connected to that of the nation itself, one defined by growth, adaptation, and opportunity.

“We have not only witnessed the UAE's incredible growth over the decades but we have grown alongside it. This country is the only home I have ever truly known,” Khan told Gulf News.

The Pakistani expat and founder and CEO of Furrari Events and Marketing has spent all 40 years of her life in the Emirates. Her father first moved to the UAE more than 50 years ago, becoming part of an early generation of expatriates who witnessed the country's remarkable transformation.

Dubai: For Lumia Khan, the UAE is not a place she moved to, it is the only home she has ever truly known.

“One of the things I value most about the UAE is the sense of safety. Growing up here, we never felt uneasy or unsafe,” exclaimed Khan.

Growing up in a multicultural environment has taught her resilience, adaptability, and the importance of respecting people from different cultures and backgrounds. But one aspect of life in the UAE has stood out above all.

Khan has described her upbringing in the UAE as a formative experience that shaped her values and outlook on life.

“That feeling of security gives people the confidence to dream, take risks, and build a future. It creates an environment where families can thrive and children can grow with a strong sense of stability.”

Throughout her career, she has experienced different industries, economic changes, and personal challenges.

“The UAE is constantly evolving and living here teaches you how to evolve with it. It has taught me not to fear change but to embrace it,” shared Khan.

Having spent her entire life in a country known for its rapid development, Khan has noted that adaptability became second nature.

The experience has taught her that resilience and innovation often create new opportunities, even during periods of uncertainty.

“Watching the country grow and evolve over the years inspired me to believe that anything is possible with dedication and perseverance.”

Watching the country develop over the decades has reinforced a mindset that continues to guide her today.

“The UAE's infrastructure, vision, and people-first approach bring out the best in those who live here. The values of ambition, hard work, innovation, and community are deeply embedded in the culture of the UAE,” described Khan.

Khan believes the UAE's success has been rooted not only in its infrastructure and vision but also in the values it encourages among its residents.

The initiative has later expanded into Furrari, a community-driven platform focused on supporting dog owners through education, wellbeing, activities, and shared experiences.

In 2020, after adopting a dog, she has started a small group called Dogventure that brought together dog owners interested in exploring the UAE's outdoors. What has begun as a simple hiking group soon attracted members from across all seven Emirates.

For Khan, one of the most meaningful ways of giving back to the country that raised her has been through building communities.

In this way, she has been contributing to the country that has given her so much.

“Beyond organising events and experiences, I see my role as helping people and their pets feel connected, supported, and part of a community,” stated Khan.

Many members are newcomers to the UAE who have relocated from countries including the US, the UK, Brazil, and Singapore.

“Find something that genuinely matters to you and build around that purpose. Be patient with the process, stay adaptable, and don't be afraid to start small.”

Her advice to fellow expatriates is to focus on creating value rather than chasing quick success.

“The UAE is a place of opportunity, but meaningful success comes from contributing, not just achieving,” explained Khan.

After four decades in the UAE, Khan has stressed that meaningful success comes from purpose and contribution.

From a child growing up in a young nation to an entrepreneur helping build communities within it, Khan's story mirrors the experience of many long-term expats in the UAE, people who arrived decades ago, grew alongside the country, and found a place they proudly call home.

“I am grateful to have grown up in a country that has given me the freedom to dream big, the confidence to pursue those dreams, and the opportunity to contribute to a community I care deeply about,” said Khan.

Looking back, Khan has emphasised that she remains grateful for the opportunities the UAE has provided throughout her life.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.