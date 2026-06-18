The only home I’ve known: A Pakistani expat’s 40-year journey in the UAE

She reflects on growing up in the Emirates, shaped by resilience, safety, belonging
Dubai: For Lumia Khan, the UAE is not a place she moved to, it is the only home she has ever truly known.
The Pakistani expat and founder and CEO of Furrari Events and Marketing has spent all 40 years of her life in the Emirates. Her father first moved to the UAE more than 50 years ago, becoming part of an early generation of expatriates who witnessed the country's remarkable transformation.
“We have not only witnessed the UAE's incredible growth over the decades but we have grown alongside it. This country is the only home I have ever truly known,” Khan told Gulf News.
Today, as she looks back on four decades in the Emirates, Khan sees her own journey as deeply connected to that of the nation itself, one defined by growth, adaptation, and opportunity.
Khan has described her upbringing in the UAE as a formative experience that shaped her values and outlook on life.
Growing up in a multicultural environment has taught her resilience, adaptability, and the importance of respecting people from different cultures and backgrounds. But one aspect of life in the UAE has stood out above all.
“One of the things I value most about the UAE is the sense of safety. Growing up here, we never felt uneasy or unsafe,” exclaimed Khan.
That sense of security has a profound impact on people's ability to build their lives.
“That feeling of security gives people the confidence to dream, take risks, and build a future. It creates an environment where families can thrive and children can grow with a strong sense of stability.”
Having spent her entire life in a country known for its rapid development, Khan has noted that adaptability became second nature.
“The UAE is constantly evolving and living here teaches you how to evolve with it. It has taught me not to fear change but to embrace it,” shared Khan.
Throughout her career, she has experienced different industries, economic changes, and personal challenges.
“Each phase required me to learn new skills, adapt quickly, and find creative solutions.”
The experience has taught her that resilience and innovation often create new opportunities, even during periods of uncertainty.
Khan believes the UAE's success has been rooted not only in its infrastructure and vision but also in the values it encourages among its residents.
“The UAE's infrastructure, vision, and people-first approach bring out the best in those who live here. The values of ambition, hard work, innovation, and community are deeply embedded in the culture of the UAE,” described Khan.
Watching the country develop over the decades has reinforced a mindset that continues to guide her today.
“Watching the country grow and evolve over the years inspired me to believe that anything is possible with dedication and perseverance.”
For Khan, one of the most meaningful ways of giving back to the country that raised her has been through building communities.
In 2020, after adopting a dog, she has started a small group called Dogventure that brought together dog owners interested in exploring the UAE's outdoors. What has begun as a simple hiking group soon attracted members from across all seven Emirates.
The initiative has later expanded into Furrari, a community-driven platform focused on supporting dog owners through education, wellbeing, activities, and shared experiences.
Many members are newcomers to the UAE who have relocated from countries including the US, the UK, Brazil, and Singapore.
“Beyond organising events and experiences, I see my role as helping people and their pets feel connected, supported, and part of a community,” stated Khan.
In this way, she has been contributing to the country that has given her so much.
After four decades in the UAE, Khan has stressed that meaningful success comes from purpose and contribution.
“The UAE is a place of opportunity, but meaningful success comes from contributing, not just achieving,” explained Khan.
Her advice to fellow expatriates is to focus on creating value rather than chasing quick success.
“Find something that genuinely matters to you and build around that purpose. Be patient with the process, stay adaptable, and don't be afraid to start small.”
Looking back, Khan has emphasised that she remains grateful for the opportunities the UAE has provided throughout her life.
“I am grateful to have grown up in a country that has given me the freedom to dream big, the confidence to pursue those dreams, and the opportunity to contribute to a community I care deeply about,” said Khan.
From a child growing up in a young nation to an entrepreneur helping build communities within it, Khan's story mirrors the experience of many long-term expats in the UAE, people who arrived decades ago, grew alongside the country, and found a place they proudly call home.