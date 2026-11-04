Skill alone, is not a shield. "A lawyer combing through their opponent's documents for contradictions, gaps in the evidence and anything else that weakens the other side's case is doing highly skilled work," Bizzari says. "But they're looking for the same kinds of weakness in every case, which means it can be taught to an AI. That's also why, as Anthropic's research found earlier this year, the people most exposed to AI tend to be better educated and better paid."