Only 23% of UAE workers fear AI, but office risks mount

Jon Ede, Managing Director of Michael Page Middle East, calls the UAE “one of the most resilient and attractive talent markets globally” despite geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty. He says that he has witnessed “encouraging levels of hiring activity and a sustained demand for specialist skills.” He notes that “employers are growing more strategic about attracting and retaining talent.”

The guide also flags a rising cost. Replacing talent costs significantly more than retaining it. Companies that review pay, invest in career development and offer meaningful flexibility should hold on to high performers in 2027, the research indicates.