Municipality announces new roadmap for food system including AI tools, smart devices
Dubai: The next time you post a Google review about a meal out in Dubai, it could do more than guide fellow diners. Dubai Municipality on Monday launched intelSPECT, an artificial intelligence-powered tool that reads customer reviews of restaurants and food establishments across the emirate to spot food safety problems early.
The name is short for "intelligently inspect". The tool was unveiled at the 20th Dubai International Food Safety Conference (DIFSC), which runs from November 16 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
It is one of multiple initiatives showcased at the event, all part of a new roadmap announced under the theme "The new era of intelligent food systems".
Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, told Gulf News the system uses a risk-based approach, letting the municipality categorise areas of Dubai by risk, identify where non-compliance is higher, and prioritise inspections and corrective action.
"Essentially, we are moving from a reactive approach to a proactive one," she said. "Rather than waiting for an incident to occur, we can use customer feedback to identify potential problem areas and take preventive action."
The AI scrapes what customers post on Google and continuously analyses it for warning signs. When a trend emerges, such as one type of cuisine or a particular group of restaurants drawing similar complaints, officials look for the common link. Those findings then help guide where inspections should focus.
Speaking about the project at the municipality's stall, Bobby Krishna, Principal Food Safety Specialist at the Food Safety Department of Dubai Municipality and a member of the International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods (ICMSF), said intelSPECT is not a complaint-monitoring system. It is designed for foresight, helping the authority detect problems in different areas in advance.
"It uses insights from Google reviews and other data sources to forecast potential food safety risks, enabling authorities to take preventive action before problems arise," he said.
For diners, that means problems can be tackled at their root. If restaurants serving a particular type of fish are being affected, for instance, the municipality can trace where that fish comes from and act. The tool also checks how businesses respond to reported problems; if issues are not corrected, the municipality can issue instructions.
PropAI, the company behind the tool, said it is based on the Dubai Food Code by the municipality. It scans for pest activity, food contamination, suspected foodborne illness or food poisoning, cleanliness issues and improper food preparation.
A PropAI representative said none of the reviews are treated as established facts; they are simply indicators that an establishment may need to be checked. The municipality has also clarified that the tool can work out whether someone is maliciously targeting a restaurant, while helping businesses tackle genuine issues.
PropAI acknowledged that fake reviews exist and said Google already has systems to flag them, while it is developing its own capabilities. “We believe it is better to have more information than to overlook potentially important feedback."
The tool is not meant to replace human inspectors. For now, it helps management and inspection teams decide which restaurants to prioritise on a particular day, rather than waiting until the following week.
The municipality’s message to consumers is to speak up. Official channels exist to report issues directly to Dubai Municipality, and feedback on Google and other platforms, including positive comments, is now more valuable.
The Roadmap for the Future of Food in Dubai covers innovation, artificial intelligence, partnerships and food safety, among other priorities. "Over the next three years, this roadmap will guide us into a new era of food safety, supported by advanced technologies and innovative approaches," Dr Naseem said.
One of the initiatives, inSIGHT uses AI-based technology and digital tools to flag potential food safety risks, including microbial risks on surfaces, particularly in manufacturing facilities.
A real-time detection device named CSI developed by SafetySpec lets inspectors and operators scan surfaces to find contamination invisible to the naked eye, with different substances appearing in different colours. It does not identify specific pathogens but works as an initial screening tool to locate hotspots for further testing under established protocols.
The Kikkoman hygiene monitoring system, developed in Japan, includes a scanner for analysing Easy Plate (pre-prepared film media) samples used in environmental hygiene testing, and Bioglo, a UV-based device that detects biofilms on surfaces. Smart glasses record where and when inspections are conducted. These devices were among the tools displayed by Biomed Healthcare Trading.
Meanwhile, HealthiFy is an educational platform integrating learning resources, food chain information and technology.