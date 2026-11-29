Small car accessories that can make a big difference to your National Day getaway
Some of the best UAE National Day getaways begin with a full tank of fuel and a boot packed for adventure. But while mountain retreats in Ras Al Khaimah, desert camping in Liwa and coastal escapes to Fujairah dominate holiday plans, the car itself rarely gets the same attention. Interestingly, a device small enough to fit inside your glove compartment can help restart a car with a flat battery, while a portable compressor can save you a separate stop to top up your tyres. As the long weekend approaches, here are five practical car accessories that deserve a place on your holiday packing list.
A portable jump starter provides the short burst of electrical current needed to help start a vehicle with a discharged battery, without relying on another car. AstroAI's S8 model has a rated peak output of 1,500 amps and is designed for compatible 12V vehicles with petrol engines up to 6 litres or diesel engines up to 3 litres.
The manufacturer also includes jumper clamps and a built-in torch, useful when working around the engine compartment after dark. Charge the unit before departure and follow your vehicle's handbook when using it. A jump starter provides temporary starting assistance rather than repairing a deteriorating battery.
The convenience of a cordless inflator becomes apparent when checking tyre pressure before an early morning departure. AstroAI's L7 features a rechargeable 4,000mAh battery, a maximum pressure of 150 PSI and a digital display for monitoring inflation.
Its automatic stopping function allows users to select the required pressure without continuously watching the gauge. The compact design makes it suitable for routine top-ups, while its versatility extends to bicycles and sports balls packed for the holiday. For desert camping enthusiasts, remember that reinflating large off-road tyres requires greater air volume than a routine pressure adjustment. Choose equipment accordingly.
Navigation apps, particularly when used alongside a continuously illuminated phone screen, can consume considerable battery power during extended journeys. UGREEN's compact 30W car charger plugs into the vehicle's accessory socket and provides two USB-C connections alongside a conventional USB-A port.
A compatible device can receive up to 30W through USB-C when used individually, according to UGREEN's specifications. Charging power is shared when multiple devices are connected. The mixture of ports is particularly practical for families travelling with different generations of smartphones and charging cables. An integrated LED indicator makes the charger easier to locate after sunset.
Sand collects around floor mats and seat runners surprisingly quickly after a camping trip or an afternoon at the beach. Wirelume's rechargeable handheld vacuum offers a convenient way to deal with everyday debris without arranging a full interior clean.
The cordless model features HEPA filtration, a suction rating of 22,000Pa and a runtime of up to 30 minutes. Its accompanying brush accessories are useful around upholstery and interior trim. The handheld format is particularly well suited to quick clean-ups between holiday outings, including removing biscuit crumbs from the back seats during family trips.
Several hours on the road, with takeaway meals, camping equipment and beach bags sharing the cabin, can leave a mixture of lingering smells. Godrej aer O offers a simple way to keep the interior pleasantly scented. The assorted pack contains three gel-based fresheners, weighing 22.5g collectively, with membrane technology that gradually releases fragrance. Retailer specifications indicate a fragrance duration of up to 30 days, while the visible gel helps users judge when a replacement is due. Its compact hanging design requires no electrical connection. For family road trips across the emirates, it makes a practical finishing touch after cleaning the car.
The AstroAI portable tyre inflator is our top pick for its usefulness beyond the National Day break. Regular pressure checks are part of everyday vehicle maintenance, and having a rechargeable compressor makes small adjustments more convenient.
A compatible jump starter is a worthwhile addition for drivers planning extended journeys, while the charger and vacuum address the practical demands of travelling with family. Whatever your destination this National Day, preparing the car alongside the rest of your holiday arrangements is time well spent.
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