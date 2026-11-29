Some of the best UAE National Day getaways begin with a full tank of fuel and a boot packed for adventure. But while mountain retreats in Ras Al Khaimah, desert camping in Liwa and coastal escapes to Fujairah dominate holiday plans, the car itself rarely gets the same attention. Interestingly, a device small enough to fit inside your glove compartment can help restart a car with a flat battery, while a portable compressor can save you a separate stop to top up your tyres. As the long weekend approaches, here are five practical car accessories that deserve a place on your holiday packing list.