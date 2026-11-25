Wondering what to do this UAE National Day long weekend? Check out our list
The malls will still be there after the long weekend. This year, try something different: the UAE has mountain villages that have barely changed in a century, lakes that come alive after dark, trails, ziplines and quiet corners of greenery. So, if you're up for a road trip, a family adventure or a lazy afternoon by the water, here are nine ideas for the National Day break.
1. Al Miqsar, Khorfakkan: step back a few centuries
Perched in the Hajar Mountains above Khorfakkan, Al Miqsar (also called Najd Al Miqsar) feels as though the modern world simply never arrived. Stone houses close to a hundred years old stand beside a fortress thought to date back about 300 years, and below them the green valleys of Wadi Shie roll out like a postcard.
Give the children a mission. Send them exploring the old settlement and the dry wadi beds in search of rock carvings of camels and horses.
When the walking starts to wear thin, Wishi Restaurant offers a seat with a view over Wadi Shie. If there's still energy left, follow the trail on to Al Rafisah Dam.
2. Dibba Mountain Park and Resort: thrills first, then the pool
For families who get restless after an hour on a sun lounger, Dibba is the answer. Tucked into Fujairah's rugged mountains, the resort balances adventure and downtime almost perfectly.
Kick things off on the zipline, which sweeps over the greenery, or take on the mountain trekking trail, a steep climb that pays off with sea views. Competitive types can settle scores at padel or on the archery range, and little ones have a playground of their own.
On slower days, there's an outdoor pool, a children's pool, barbecue areas and chalets looking out over the mountains, with a buggy service to get you around. As you can stay on site, a day out can become a weekend away, and nobody has to face the drive home.
3. Fujairah Adventure Park: put that holiday energy to work
Some children never seem to run out of steam. Fujairah Adventure Park was practically built for them. Against a backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, it combines cycling, climbing and plenty of time spent hanging in the air.
Riders can choose from more than 15km of trails suited to different levels. For bigger thrills, there's a zipline across Haam Dam, a giant swing, a quick flight experience, a climbing wall and a bag jump for anyone aged 10 and over. Younger children get gentler tracks and play areas, perfect for building confidence on two wheels.
Take a breather at the picnic spots or cabins and enjoy the mountain views, or swap the adrenaline for an easy walk on one of the hiking routes. Some activities have height, weight and age limits, so check before you go.
4. Resistance Monument, Khorfakkan: a history lesson with a view
Most history lessons don't come with a panoramic view. This one does. Shaped like a helmet and set on a mountainside above Khorfakkan Square, the Resistance Monument honours the city's stand against the Portuguese invasion of 1507. It was built on the orders of Sharjah's Ruler, opened in 2019 and is managed by the Sharjah Museums Authority.
Two exhibition halls bring the story to life with historical objects, displays and a film, Khorfakkan 1507. The real showstopper is the glass-walled hall, where the city and coastline stretch out beneath you. There's a café too, and entry is free.
Round off the visit with a drive through Khorfakkan or a walk along the waterfront.
5. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Dubai: Dubai at a slower pace
Long before the skyline and the world records, Dubai moved at a gentler rhythm. You can still find it in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, also known as Al Bastakiya. The district dates to the late 19th century, and its winding lanes are lined with sand-coloured buildings, wooden lattice windows, shady courtyards and wind towers, or barajeel, which once kept homes cool.
Turn the visit into a hunt: look for carved wooden doors, step inside restored heritage houses and browse the galleries and studios hidden down the alleys. The Coffee Museum explores the history and rituals of coffee, and Al Fahidi Fort houses Dubai Museum. When feet need a rest, traditional cafés serve Emirati treats.
There's no need to rush. The pleasure is in noticing the little things. Come early in the morning or later in the afternoon, when it's cooler, especially with children.
6. Hatta Heritage Village: mountain life as it used to be
Hatta is famous for its outdoor adventures, but its heritage village is well worth a detour. More than 30 traditional buildings made from stone, mud and palm fronds have been reconstructed here, giving a window into how people lived in the region centuries ago.
Visit Bait Al Wali, climb the watchtowers for views over the landscape and take a look at the traditional tools, household items and crafts on display. Children can picture daily life as it once was, from cooking and weaving to farming and trading. Keep an eye out for the falaj irrigation channels, which show how mountain communities made every drop of water count.
With museums, craft shops, plenty of character and free entry, it's an easy way into the country's past. Pair it with a drive along Hatta's mountain roads.
7. Warsan Nursery, Dubai: a green escape for pocket change
You don't have to leave the city to find greenery. In Al Warsan 3, Dubai Municipality Nursery is a surprisingly lush hideaway packed with indoor and outdoor plants.
It's easy on the wallet too, with some plants costing as little as Dh1. Let each child pick a plant to take home and look after, a living souvenir of the holiday and a gentle lesson in remembering to water things.
Make a game of it by identifying leaves, comparing flowers and collecting ideas for a garden at home. Note that the nursery is open Sunday to Thursday and closed on Fridays and Saturdays, so go on a weekday and confirm the timings before setting off.
8. Al Hefaiyah Lake, Kalba: an evening out on the water
Out east in Kalba, Al Hefaiyah Lake combines mountain scenery with relaxed outdoor fun. The lake covers around 132,000 square metres, and you can explore it by single or double kayak or on a motorised boat ride.
If you'd rather stay on dry land, a 3.17km trail is open to walkers and cyclists. Children have their own play area, and adults can settle in at the café or restaurant. With parking, restrooms and shaded spots all on hand, there's very little to plan.
The lake opens daily from 4pm to 1am, which makes it ideal for an evening trip. Get there in the late afternoon to watch the light shift across the mountains.
9. A lazy day at a Palm Jumeirah beach club
After a few days of road trips, heritage sites and ziplines, the best way to end the long weekend might be to do next to nothing.
Choose a family-friendly beach club on Palm Jumeirah and let the children play in the sea for as long as they like. Find a lounger, enjoy the sunshine and stretch lunch out for as long as you can. While the children splash around, adults can get lost in a book, a good meal or just the view.
No itinerary, no driving between stops and nobody asking "are we there yet?" Sometimes the best end to a busy holiday is simply sunshine, a view and nowhere you need to be.