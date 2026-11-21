Catch up on the top stories from across the UAE and beyond this week
Dubai: From long breaks for the UAE's 55th National Day to a glowing beach in Khorfakkan, here's a round-up of the stories you may have missed this week.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced that government departments, authorities and institutions will be off from Wednesday, December 2 to Friday, December 4. With the weekend, that makes five days off in a row, and work resumes on Monday, December 7. Entities that provide essential public services will arrange staff so those services keep running during the break.
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Private schools and universities in Dubai will close from Wednesday, December 2 to Friday, December 4, and classes resume on Monday, December 7, giving students a five-day break. Early childhood centres will close on December 2 and 3, and may also close on December 4 depending on families' needs.
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More than 100,000 workers are now on site at Dubai's Al Maktoum airport project, which is worth about $35 billion (Dh128 billion), Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said on Tuesday. Piling and groundworks are well under way, and the first phase is targeted to open in 2032, when operations will move from DXB to the new airport. The long-term plan includes five runways and capacity for 260 million passengers a year.
Careful planning around next year's public holidays can turn 12 days of annual leave into 37 days off, spread across four separate breaks. For example, taking January 4 to 8 as leave after the New Year's Day holiday gives 10 days off, from January 1 to 10. Islamic holiday dates depend on the moon sighting and may shift, and leave needs employer approval.
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A new bridge has opened at the entrance to Al Dhaid, in Sharjah's Central Region, under the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. The 320-metre, eight-lane bridge can carry up to 6,000 vehicles an hour. Underpasses link Jabal Omar, Al Tayyiba and Tall Al Zaafaran. It is the first phase of a larger project that includes a lake, expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.
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Visitors can see the glow at Al Luluyah Beach in Khorfakkan on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 8pm to 9pm. Researchers at the University of Khor Fakkan have identified the cause as Noctiluca scintillans, known as sea sparkle, which flashes blue when waves break. Nearby lights will be switched off temporarily so the glow is easier to see.
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Fourteen people, 10 Emiratis and four Indians, were killed and 30 injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road towards Fujairah in the early hours of Thursday, November 12. The Federal Public Prosecution has ordered inspections and technical tests to determine the cause. UAE leaders have offered their condolences, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, visited the victims' families.
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Ardra Kizhakke Chethil, a 27-year-old building administrator from Kerala, won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket's first weekly e-draw for November. Her group of 10 had played for years without a win, and this was the first ticket registered in her name. They plan to split the prize equally.
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Tiger Woods' 17-year-old son shot a five-under-par 67 at the Florida high school state golf championships, the lowest round ever recorded by a Benjamin School golfer at the event. His mother, Elin Nordegren, hugged him near the 18th green. He went on to finish fifth.
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JPMorgan Chase was the worst affected on Monday, November 16, with Bank of America, Capital One and U.S. Bank also reporting disruptions. Customers struggled to log in, check balances and complete transactions. Chase blamed a technical issue and ruled out a cyberattack. The cause of the problems at the other banks remains unclear.
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