More than 100,000 workers are now on site at Dubai's Al Maktoum airport project, which is worth about $35 billion (Dh128 billion), Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said on Tuesday. Piling and groundworks are well under way, and the first phase is targeted to open in 2032, when operations will move from DXB to the new airport. The long-term plan includes five runways and capacity for 260 million passengers a year.