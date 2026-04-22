LuLu or Union Coop? See exactly who has the best price on your grocery list today
Dubai: Dubai: Ever picked up a loaf of bread in the supermarket, only to wonder if it's cheaper somewhere else? It's a question most of us have had at the checkout, but rarely have the time to answer. Now, there is a straightforward way to find out.
The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism (MOET) has launched the Essential Goods Price Platform, a free tool that lets you compare prices on everyday grocery items across the country's leading supermarkets - all in one place.
The Essential Goods Price Platform enables consumers to compare the retail prices of essential grocery items across 12 of the country's leading supermarkets in real time.
The platform tracks prices for 33 monitored items, divided into two categories - 17 basic consumer goods and 16 other major goods.
Monitored products include cooking oils, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, meat, fish, legumes, bread, wheat, water, bananas, oranges, apples, cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, garlic and onions.
Participating retailers include major brands such as Carrefour, Choithrams, Nesto, Lulu Hypermarket, Waitrose, Spinneys, Union Coop and Al Maya, among others listed on the comparison platform.
Whether you're planning a full weekly shop or simply checking the price of a specific item, here's how to get started:
Visit the official platform - Access the Essential Goods Price Platform through the UAE's MOET official website - www.moet.gov.ae/en/essential-goods-prices-platform
Browse or search for items - Browse categories such as grains, fresh produce, or dairy or use the search bar to look up a specific product or brand directly.
Compare prices across retailers - For each item, you will see the current retail prices listed across all participating supermarkets, from the lowest to the highest available price.
Build your shopping basket - Select the best-priced options for each item and compile a list. You'll be able to see which supermarket offers the best overall value for your usual shop.
Now, you can head to the relevant supermarket already knowing exactly what you need and what you should be paying for it.
Useful tip - If you have a preferred brand, like a specific type of eggs or pasta (for example, Jenan pasta or Farm Fresh eggs), you can search for it to compare prices across different supermarkets. This helps loyal shoppers find the best price without switching brands.
As a government-managed initiative, the platform carries a level of credibility and reliability that privately run comparison tools may not offer. Prices are updated daily, ensuring the data you see reflects current in-store pricing rather than outdated figures.
Instant price comparisons - See the cheapest and most expensive options for everyday essentials, side by side, across multiple retailers.
Daily price updates - Prices are refreshed every day, so the information you're working with is always current and reliable.
Smarter shopping planning - Build a basket in advance and identify which supermarket gives you the best overall value before you step foot inside.
Greater budget control - Know in advance what you will spend, rather than making in-aisle guesses that can push your bill higher than expected.
Competitive market pressure - When prices are publicly visible, retailers have a greater incentive to keep them competitive, benefiting shoppers across the board.