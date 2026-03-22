The visit is part of ongoing efforts to monitor price stability in markets and ensure the availability of food commodities in sufficient quantities to meet consumer needs under current conditions. It also aimed to assess the readiness of retail outlets to handle increased demand during the Eid period and to ensure the availability of fresh and diverse essential food products in adequate quantities, reflecting the ministry's commitment to consumer welfare and market stability.

The tour covered various sections, including fresh produce, bakeries, meat, fish, dairy products, and other essential goods, to ensure product diversity, quality, and continued availability for all consumers.

Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group International, affirmed that the group is working closely with its global sourcing offices and suppliers to ensure uninterrupted availability of food products and maintain price stability across its stores in the UAE.

He added that the group has recently imported more than 5,000 tonnes of fruits, vegetables, meat, and other perishable and non-perishable food products from around the world through 26 chartered flights and cargo vessels.